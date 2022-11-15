ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5d ago

hes not shielding her from the sun hes allowing her to continue into her faith that condemns women to death if they even disagree with a man.

Related
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
