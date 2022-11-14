Dentsply Sirona experienced an 8.9 percent drop in net sales during the third quarter, and the dental supply company is planning to make some changes to recover. "We are not satisfied with third quarter results, however this quarter marks an important turning point as we enter our company's next chapter," Simon Campion, CEO of Dentsply Sirona said in a Nov. 14 news release. "We have initiated a comprehensive review of our entire business in order to improve our execution, build a winning portfolio and return the company to growth."

2 DAYS AGO