Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Why 1 CEO is trying to 'democratize private equity' in dental
Dan Hosler, founder and CEO of Allied OMS, spoke with Becker's on Nov. 17 to discuss how he plans to "democratize private equity" in dental. Allied OMS is a dentist-owned, dentist-led and dentist-controlled private equity firm. Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What role...
beckersdental.com
7 dental tech updates
From an FDA clearance to a new implant tool, here are seven dental technology updates dental leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 31:. 1. Dental robotics company Neocis received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of its dental implant robot for bone reduction. 2. Biolase reached...
JD.com (JD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
JD earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0