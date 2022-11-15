Read full article on original website
Related
A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Administrator Called Teacher "Overdramatic" for Reporting a Stranger Storming Into Her Class
These days, there's no such thing as being too safe, especially when you're a teacher. Danger is everywhere and the last thing you want to do is let a stranger anywhere near your students. Article continues below advertisement. One former teacher took to TikTok to share how she handled an...
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Upworthy
Seniors win hearts by giving their jerseys to teachers who had the biggest impact on their lives
Student-teacher relationships are special. Be it encouraging their students to do well in exams or supporting them through hard times, teachers wear many hats in this relationship. They are the best mentors that one could have and the time they spend with their students in school often leads to a lifelong relationship. To honor such a relationship, seniors of Westview High school gave away their jerseys to the teachers who impacted their lives the most.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
The $50,000 question: What subject does the instructor teach?
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
Upworthy
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden
Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
BET
Texas Middle School Teacher Caught On Video Telling Students White Race Is Superior
A white middle school teacher in central Texas was placed on administrative leave after social media videos surfaced of him telling students that he believes his race is superior to others, KVUE reported on Nov. 11. In a statement, Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said the unidentified teacher at...
Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms
Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents
While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Family of 6 ‘Furious’ After College Student Refuses to Keep Managing Their Lifestyle
Should one child ever be responsible for an entire household of adults?. It takes a lot to manage a household, and that is why everyone who lives under one roof eventually needs to contribute to the overall lifestyle.
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
After I moved to a new country four decades ago, my elementary school teacher told me to change my wardrobe. It hurt at first, but it made life easier.
The author shares how after her family fled Iran and ended up in Canada, she had to change her entire outfit to make friends at school.
Comments / 0