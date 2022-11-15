ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks across in the Greater Springfield area prepare for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming, several outreach efforts are underway to ensure families in need of help putting a meal together are taken care of. For example, the Hampden District Turkey Drive has grown to support more families in Springfield. The turkey drive, co-sponsored by elected local politicians and local small companies, is expected to feed 500 families and runs until Nov. 21.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Bright Nights returns to light up holidays

Every year Bright Nights at Forest Park manages to get a little merrier and a little bit brighter. “We will certainly be merrier for those passing through our gates this year,” said Judith A. Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield. “As for being brighter, all of our lights have been switched over to LED so you can’t get much brighter than that.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
WWLP

Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $480,000 in East Longmeadow

Michael Greene and Sophia Greene bought the property at 16 Senator Drive, East Longmeadow, from Anthony C Chapdelaine and Jill C Chapdelaine on Nov. 2, 2022. The $480,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 25,050-square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure

Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy