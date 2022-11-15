Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Related
Toy for Joy team is ready to help Western Massachusetts families for the 100th year
Every year of Toy for Joy is as memorable for those who donate as for the thousands of children in Western Massachustts who receive toys and books through the generosity of the region’s residents, school children, civic groups, businesses and others. This year takes on added historic significance. It’s...
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks across in the Greater Springfield area prepare for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving coming, several outreach efforts are underway to ensure families in need of help putting a meal together are taken care of. For example, the Hampden District Turkey Drive has grown to support more families in Springfield. The turkey drive, co-sponsored by elected local politicians and local small companies, is expected to feed 500 families and runs until Nov. 21.
Westfield elementary school custodian uplifts students through rug art creations
A custodian at Westfield Abner Gibbs Elementary School has been vacuuming illustrations into a rug each morning to bring smiles to third-grade students.
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
Bright Nights returns to light up holidays
Every year Bright Nights at Forest Park manages to get a little merrier and a little bit brighter. “We will certainly be merrier for those passing through our gates this year,” said Judith A. Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield. “As for being brighter, all of our lights have been switched over to LED so you can’t get much brighter than that.”
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 26 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,705-square-foot home on North Maple Street in Florence that sold for $410,000.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
110 firefighters from across the state honored at Firefighter of the Year ceremony in Worcester
Firefighters from across 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized for their actions on and off the job during the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Award Ceremony held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Friday. Awards were given to about 110 firefighters across those departments, including the Norman Knight Award...
Four-bedroom home sells for $480,000 in East Longmeadow
Michael Greene and Sophia Greene bought the property at 16 Senator Drive, East Longmeadow, from Anthony C Chapdelaine and Jill C Chapdelaine on Nov. 2, 2022. The $480,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 25,050-square-foot lot.
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of Chicopee passed away
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of the Chicopee Police Department has passed away.
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Focus groups to take closer look at Southwick Master Plan priorities
SOUTHWICK — After casting a wide net for input with its public survey and visioning sessions, the Master Plan Advisory Committee is seeking deeper expertise with focus groups it hopes to start next month. No dates have been established yet for the groups to meet, but Pioneer Valley Planning...
Free Covid-19 vaccine, dinner, and $75 gift card offered at the Chicopee Senior Center
The Chicopee Council on Aging is hosting its free Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure
Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0