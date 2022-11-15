ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Soulja Boy Is “First Rapper To Perform Live In The Metaverse” Through LimeWire’s Debut Decentraland

LimeWire made a spectacular debut in Decentraland as one of the main stages at the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland this past week. The LimeWire stage hosted heavy-hitting headliners like Soulja Boy, A$AP TyY, Quincy, and Elijah Blake, as well as many other talented artists like EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin, Orrin and more. In all, it included 17 artists, 4 days, and 927 minutes of exclusive performances and music.
thesource.com

The Museum at FIT to Present Exhibition Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop Fashion

The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (MFIT), founded in 1969, has embodied the essence of numerous significant and educational fashion collections. On February 24th, 2023, MFIT is set to present an exhibition honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop titled, ‘Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style.’ This celebration of hip-hop culture acknowledges that hip-hop music has contributed to fashion and pop culture.

