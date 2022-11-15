Read full article on original website
Soulja Boy Is “First Rapper To Perform Live In The Metaverse” Through LimeWire’s Debut Decentraland
LimeWire made a spectacular debut in Decentraland as one of the main stages at the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland this past week. The LimeWire stage hosted heavy-hitting headliners like Soulja Boy, A$AP TyY, Quincy, and Elijah Blake, as well as many other talented artists like EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin, Orrin and more. In all, it included 17 artists, 4 days, and 927 minutes of exclusive performances and music.
Jacquees Shares Cover & Tracklist for ‘Sincerely for You’ Album Dropping in December
Jacquees is gearing up to unleash his third studio album. On Thursday (Nov. 17), the Georgia singer unveiled on Instagram the cover and tracklist for his next album, Sincerely For You. Slated for release on Dec. 16 through Cash Money Records, the project is executive-produced by Future, who also features on it.
The Museum at FIT to Present Exhibition Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop Fashion
The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (MFIT), founded in 1969, has embodied the essence of numerous significant and educational fashion collections. On February 24th, 2023, MFIT is set to present an exhibition honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop titled, ‘Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style.’ This celebration of hip-hop culture acknowledges that hip-hop music has contributed to fashion and pop culture.
