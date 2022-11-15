ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season

The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?

The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph

The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
RESCUE, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks

SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center. They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories. The win pushed Golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr says Moody's inconsistent minutes is a 'numbers thing'

Moses Moody was projected to be one of the Warriors' young pieces that propelled them to another NBA championship. Instead, the 20-year-old has found himself on the bench with inconsistent minutes to begin this 2022-23 NBA season. When asked why Moody's playing time has been erratic, coach Steve Kerr explained...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks

A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Vivek explains why 'Beam Team' Kings are so easy to root for

Something is brewing in Sacramento. The Kings’ victory beam has illuminated the city’s sky for five straight games now following their 130-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center, and it seems like everyone in the NBA world has taken notice of the team’s newfound success.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'

The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors can't dismiss KD trade option with troubles so deep

With the defense frequently inattentive and the offense beyond Stephen Curry often devolving into hoops anarchy, the Warriors' front office is obligated to explore every possible avenue that could lead to solutions. Kevin Durant, even though simultaneously happy and frustrated in Brooklyn, is looking pretty good, eh?. It's a long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios

Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons. This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support

James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio

One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return

The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right ankle inflammation, while Malcolm Brogdon is available after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

With Sixers very light at guard, they’re searching for unorthodox answers

Tyrese Maxey munched on a large bag of popcorn at his locker before the Sixers' matchup with the Timberwolves. While Maxey had his usual can’t-miss smile when teammates and coaches stopped by to chat, life isn’t normal for him or the Sixers these days. He’s out with a small fracture in his left foot, James Harden is rehabbing a right foot tendon strain, and there’s seemingly a couple of new injury concerns to consider every night.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph on wrong side of history after 50-point game vs. Suns

Steph Curry's 50-point game in the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center was historic in many ways. However, Curry found himself on the wrong side of history as his minus-14 plus/minus rating is the worst by any player that has scored 50 or more points since the 2009-10 NBA season.
PHOENIX, AZ

