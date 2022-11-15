Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
NBC Sports
Would Michael Jordan okay Hornets trading veterans, pivoting to lottery?
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 and have lost LaMelo Ball to a sprained ankle again — just three games into his return from the same injury — after he stepped on a fan’s foot chasing a loose ball. Add that last season’s leading scorer Miles Bridges being away from the team, very likely for the entire season, due to domestic violence charges and things feel bleak in Charlotte.
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph
The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks
SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center. They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories. The win pushed Golden...
NBC Sports
Kerr says Moody's inconsistent minutes is a 'numbers thing'
Moses Moody was projected to be one of the Warriors' young pieces that propelled them to another NBA championship. Instead, the 20-year-old has found himself on the bench with inconsistent minutes to begin this 2022-23 NBA season. When asked why Moody's playing time has been erratic, coach Steve Kerr explained...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks
A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
NBC Sports
Vivek explains why 'Beam Team' Kings are so easy to root for
Something is brewing in Sacramento. The Kings’ victory beam has illuminated the city’s sky for five straight games now following their 130-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center, and it seems like everyone in the NBA world has taken notice of the team’s newfound success.
NBC Sports
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
NBC Sports
Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'
The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
NBC Sports
Warriors can't dismiss KD trade option with troubles so deep
With the defense frequently inattentive and the offense beyond Stephen Curry often devolving into hoops anarchy, the Warriors' front office is obligated to explore every possible avenue that could lead to solutions. Kevin Durant, even though simultaneously happy and frustrated in Brooklyn, is looking pretty good, eh?. It's a long...
NBC Sports
Report: New York Knicks open to Rose, Quickley trade scenarios
Knicks fans have been begging for help at the point guard spot for the past couple of seasons. This season, with Jalen Brunson taking over the role and playing well, the Knicks have enough depth at the point to be open to trading some of it away — they will listen to Derrick Rose or Immanuel Quickley offers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBC Sports
Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support
James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
NBC Sports
Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return
The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right ankle inflammation, while Malcolm Brogdon is available after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced.
NBC Sports
With Sixers very light at guard, they’re searching for unorthodox answers
Tyrese Maxey munched on a large bag of popcorn at his locker before the Sixers' matchup with the Timberwolves. While Maxey had his usual can’t-miss smile when teammates and coaches stopped by to chat, life isn’t normal for him or the Sixers these days. He’s out with a small fracture in his left foot, James Harden is rehabbing a right foot tendon strain, and there’s seemingly a couple of new injury concerns to consider every night.
UConn assistant Chris Dailey appears to faint before game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint upon the conclusion of the national anthem before the Huskies' game against NC State.
NBC Sports
Steph on wrong side of history after 50-point game vs. Suns
Steph Curry's 50-point game in the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center was historic in many ways. However, Curry found himself on the wrong side of history as his minus-14 plus/minus rating is the worst by any player that has scored 50 or more points since the 2009-10 NBA season.
