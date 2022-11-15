Read full article on original website
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade
The Warriors could trade James Wiseman to improve their roster.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
CJ McCollum’s Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Celtics truth bomb will have Blazers fans thinking
After a poor start last season, the Boston Celtics came close to trading away Jaylen Brown — or at least that’s what the reports have been saying. Instead, the team decided to stick it out with their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core, and they were rewarded with an unforgettable trip to the NBA Finals.
NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green
The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
“You’ve got the kingdom at your feet but you’ve got to get in better shape” - Jason Kidd once thanked Reggie Miller for calling Luka Doncic fat
Kidd told Miller that that motivated Doncic to shred some pounds this summer. Aside from his weight, Miller also called Doncic out for complaining too much at the referees.
1 top contender emerging as frontrunner for Jae Crowder?
Jae Crowder’s lengthy stalemate with the Phoenix Suns may actually result in somewhat of a Disney ending for him. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports said this week on an episode of his podcast that “people around the situation” are saying that the most likely team to land Crowder in a trade is the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
"I’m going to show you how easy I can make it" - Dell Curry revealed the other incredible talent of Vince Carter besides dunking
Dell also thought this was the reason for Carter's longevity in the NBA.
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
NBC Sports
Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks
A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
NBC Sports
Lacob attends Wiseman's G League debut as sign of support
James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz. And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While...
Sporting News
Ben Simmons finding his groove with Nets and Kevin Durant is excited
The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.
NBC Sports
What will be biggest factor to Warriors winning on the road
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors in their 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center enjoyed their most complete win of the season. That was true for both sides of the ball. Back home in front of Dub Nation, the Warriors had six players score...
