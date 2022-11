Texas A&M Aggies (2-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies. Loyola Chicago went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Ramblers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season. Texas...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO