Houston, TX

WTOP

UT Martin hosts Prairie View A&M following Douglas’ 26-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-0) at UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -2.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after William Douglas scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-59 victory over the Washington State Cougars. UT Martin finished...
MARTIN, TN
WTOP

Texas Southern faces Samford on 4-game road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Samford Bulldogs (4-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Tigers take on Samford. Samford went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

Lankford’s 3 late TDs lead Alabama A&M past Texas Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern 24-20 Saturday in the season finale for both teams. Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Kevin Harris...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

