Boynton Beach, FL

'This is for the city': Boynton Beach football gets historic playoff win on late field goal

By Alex Peterman
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
BOYNTON BEACH – Lions, Tigers, and . . . who needs Bears?

Boynton Beach rallied from 13 points down, defeating King’s Academy 29-26 in the program’s first-ever home playoff victory in Monday night’s regional quarterfinals.

In a game that looked like it had runaway-train potential for the Lions (8-3), the Tigers (9-2) settled in for a dominant second-half, letting the weight room do the talking.

The Tigers rode the churning legs of Bobby “Fat” Smith and Bobby Smith Jr., en route to 22 second-half points, including a tying score by “Fat” Smith, and a go-ahead score by his brother, Smith Jr.

In the end, it was a field goal that made all the difference, as kicker Derek Cole slipped, but still squeezed the game-winning field goal through the uprights to send Boynton Beach to the regional semifinals.

Here are four takeaways from the Tigers’ nail-biting quarterfinals win.

1. Boynton Beach wins come as a family affair

When Boynton Beach wins, it’s a great time at the family dinner table – especially when more than a quarter of the Tigers’ starting offense is related by blood.

Brothers Bobby Fat Smith Jr. And Bobby “Fat” Smith ran much of the offense Monday night, but it wouldn’t have been nearly as smooth if not for cousin Tyrone Smith under center.

And, of course, Bobby Smith on the coaching staff has an important role as well.

This story is too good for fiction – and the Boynton Beach offense has been too good to stop after halftime.

“Second half, we had to get our alignment, tighten up a little bit,” ‘Fat’ Smith said. “They fought hard with us, and being the backs we are, we fought with each other. It’s a team effort on offense, and that’s how the running game works.”

The running game has been wearing down defenses in the second half all year, contributing in no small part to the squad’s eight-game win streak.

“It’s amazing because he’s my brother, and it’s just fun to be able to play with my brother, start with him, break goals with him,” Smith Jr. said. “It’s a big achievement.”

For head coach Clifford Fruge, it was all words of praise for the young men, both as football players and as individuals.

“They’ve been with us for four years,” he said. “I’m very proud of them. Overall, they’re great students, great athletes, just great kids.”

2. Dynamic tight-end duo shines for King’s Academy

It could have, would have – and depending on who you ask – should have been the play of the game.

Tight end Cory McEnroe caught a short pass with under twenty seconds to go in the half, turning upfield to break a tackle before bullying three defenders across the goal-line.

The play sealed the Lions’ third touchdown of the game, coming with just 1.9 seconds left on the clock, sending King’s Academy into halftime with a sea of cheers.

The contributions of fellow tight-end Jackson Worley can never be understated.

The big-bodied tight-end not only caught the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, but almost singlehandedly carried the Lions offense in the second half.

“We’re blessed,” head coach Ben McEnroe said. “We’ve got a pretty special tight-end group. Those guys came up and made big-time plays for us. It’s sad that I only got one year with Jackson, but fortunately Cory’s got two more seasons, and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Each finished the game with a touchdown catch, serving as the most dynamic position group on the night for the Lions.

3. Injuries, officiating halt Lions’ late momentum

When the Lions scored their sole fourth-quarter touchdown, it should have been the go-ahead score, not the tying one.

Things got more complicated when the Lions, tied at 26-26, sent the offense back on the field to attempt a two-point conversion.

That’s because earlier in the game, their starting kicker had suffered an injury that kept him from retaking the field – putting King’s Academy in an awkward position.

But with a cry of triumph, the ball crossed the goal-line and all seemed to be well – until it wasn’t.

An “assisting the runner” penalty was called, negating the score and driving the Lions back five yards.

While common in collegiate and professional football, players at the high-school level in the state of Florida cannot push with their open hands.

“We’ve come a long way,” McEnroe said. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Obviously some things didn’t go our way, particularly on a play that we invest a lot of time and practice in doing it properly….For them to make that call in that moment is a travesty.”

“But that’s life, and life’s not fair,” he continued. “I’m proud of our kids and our coaches, and the way they fought.”

The play in question included what McEnroe described as proper technique from his players, based on input – including a written statement – from the state officials.

“Our kids know how to do it the right way,” he said.

On the second try, back from the eight yard-line, the Lions attempted the two-point try once more, this time sending the ball to Worley.

Although the Lions hero had put them in that position, he couldn’t haul in the pass, unable to fight off his defender on a play that many would argue would have drawn a defensive holding call.

Life may not be fair, but if one or both of those two calls are made differently, the Lions might be feeling pretty good about their chances of playing this Friday.

4. Tigers’ first-ever home playoff win a tribute to city, program’s history

Monday night was history in the making.

After leading the Tigers to the program’s first-ever home playoff victory, Fruge spoke about the meaning of the win – not only to the team, but all those who have come before.

“This is for the city, the city of Boynton,” Clifford said. “This is for everybody who came through Boynton Beach High School football here. We did it for our alumni and for the city of Boynton.”

As they prepare to continue their postseason run, Fruge knows that Boynton Beach will keep doing what they do best – and that starts with everything the team does behind the scenes.

“Our conditioning program is huge here, and I know, in the second half, we could push forward,” Fruge said. “Even when we’re down in football games, I’m always more, ‘let’s get to the second half and see who’s in better shape.’ And if you’ve been watching us over the season, you start to realize that this team doesn’t give up. It just keeps moving and moving.”

It’s moved right into the regional semifinals, where the team will face American Heritage-Plantation on Friday.

