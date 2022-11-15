Read full article on original website
WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has released a full opinion in an order it issued last month that allowed a non-public school scholarship program to continue. The court on Oct. 6 reversed a lower court’s ruling that had blocked the Hope Scholarship Program. The program was supposed to start this school year. A Charleston-area judge in July ruled the program violated the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” Justice Tim Armstead wrote in an opinion released Thursday that the state Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from enacting the Hope Scholarship Program in addition to providing for such a school system.
Tennessee court: Juvenile life sentencing unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has ruled that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional. In its decision Friday, the court held that the law is “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment. The justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35. Justices Jeffrey Bivins and Roger Page dissented, arguing that state courts should not make “broad moral and social policy judgments” and sentencing decisions should be left to the legislative branch.
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director are urging an appeals court to quickly stop an effort to revive criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis of 2014-15. Nick Lyon’s defense team made the plea this week in response to a pledge by prosecutors to try to save indictments that were declared invalid by the Michigan Supreme Court. It’s the latest volley in the legal saga. The attorney general’s office lost a unanimous Supreme Court decision in June, and a Flint judge subsequently dismissed charges against Lyon and others. But prosecutors are refusing to give up. Lyon was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was accused of failing to timely inform the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to water tainted by bacteria and lead.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor’s request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. Johnson killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Last month, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott appointed a special prosecutor to review the case. The special prosecutor, E.E. Keenan, filed a motion Tuesday night to vacate the death sentence, stating that race played a “decisive factor” in the death sentence. Johnson is Black and the slain officer was white. But in a ruling Wednesday, Ott denied the request.
Judge turns away Psaki’s effort to quash subpoena
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has refused to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana. The states allege the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed the motion in federal court in Alexandria. She says a deposition would place an undue burden on her. The Justice Department supported her efforts to quash. But a U.S. magistrate transferred the case to Louisiana, where the lawsuit was filed and a judge has already ordered her deposition. Psaki is expected to appeal.
Ugandan activist living in Vermont gets deportation reprieve
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a Ugandan activist who fled his country after he says he was tortured for his human rights work and would fear for his life if he was deported can stay another year. Earlier this week, 37-year-old Steven Tendo was granted a one-year stay on deportation or removal. He thanked the two dozen supporters and friends who gathered outside the immigration building. Tendo fled Uganda in late 2018 then spent more than two years in immigration detention in Texas where a judge denied him asylum. In 2020, 44 members of Congress wrote a letter to the acting Department of Homeland Security secretary requesting that Tendo’s deportation be halted and he be released for “life-threatening medical reasons.”
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.
Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections.
