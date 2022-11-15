Oregon women roll to third victory of the season Monday against Southern

Ahlise Hurst made five 3-pointers, Phillipina Kyei recorded a double-double and Endyia Rogers went off in the third quarter as the Oregon women’s basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season.

On the same day that they dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press poll, the No. 21 Ducks defeated Southern, 83-46, at F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, La., Monday.

Hurst led Oregon (3-0) with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, three of which came in the second quarter when the senior guard came off the bench to help Oregon turn an 18-11 first-quarter lead into a 38-24 advantage by halftime.

Then Rogers took over.

The senior guard scored 14 in the third quarter and had 10 points during the Ducks’ 18-0 run to open second half as they went up 56-24.

Rogers was 6-for-6 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Sophomore center Kyei also had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the third double-double of her career, freshman guard Chance Gray scored a season-best 12 points and junior point guard Te-Hina Paopao had nine points, seven rounds and five assists.

Forward Grace VanSlooten, who was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week on Monday, had five points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

No. 21 Oregon vs. Southern Utah

6 p.m. Monday at Matthew Knight Arena. TV: None. Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1).