Related
Theory of consciousness debunked: Key brain region actually acts like an internet router
BALTIMORE — For those that compare the human brain to a computer, a new study is helping you prove your case even further. Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine say that a mysterious brain area known as the claustrum acts a lot like an internet router. Until now, researchers had thought the claustrum was the center of human consciousness — but the new findings appear to disprove that.
Feeding pets wet food produces as much carbon dioxide as driving 30,000 miles
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Feeding a dog or cat only wet food could produce as much carbon dioxide as driving 30,000 miles a year in an average car, according to a new study. That is almost seven times as much CO2 as a dry food diet, and researchers in Brazil say pet owners who switch to dry food can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with enough nutrients and calories.
Basking in just 30 seconds of sunlight each morning may be ‘most effective way’ to prevent cancer, doctor says
LONDON — Here’s one more reason that a daily walk after waking up can do wonders for your health. Grabbing just 30 seconds of sunlight every morning could slash the chances of developing most types of cancer significantly, early research by one of the United Kingdom’s leading specialists suggests. Dr. Mohammad Muneeb Khan says that less than half a minute’s exposure to the sun’s near-infrared (NIR) light between sunrise and 9 a.m. may offer a higher level of protection to adults and children than eating 2,500 bananas or a kilogram of Brazil nuts per day!
Earth can regulate its own temperature, naturally ‘canceling out’ global warming — but likely not soon enough
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Will climate change really be the end of the world as we know it? Maybe not. But that’s not necessarily good news for Earth’s inhabitants. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered that the planet has a “stabilizing feedback” system which keeps global temperatures within a steady and habitable range. Although it can take hundreds of thousands of years to complete the process, this mechanism regularly pulls the climate back from the brink of destruction.
Do speed limits improve safety? Study finds slowing to 20 mph in cities fails to lower fatal accidents
LONDON — Does cutting speed limits and making things tougher on drivers really make busy cities safer? In recent years, places like New York City have rolled out plans like “Vision Zero,” which officials claim will reduce traffic deaths. However, a new study finds lowering speed limits to 20 miles per hour has little impact on road deaths or crashes.
People with stronger sense of purpose in life live longer, study suggests
BOSTON — Finding a reason to get out of bed every morning can help us avoid the grave, according to fascinating new work from Boston University. Researchers report that people with higher levels of purpose in life may have a lower risk of death from any cause. Importantly, the...
Some earbuds just as effective as professional hearing aids, study reveals
NEW TAIPEI, Taiwan — Some wireless headphones may be just the inexpensive hack someone looking for an affordable hearing aid is looking for. A new study finds that they have the capacity to positively impact several lives affected by hearing loss by increasing accessibility to sound amplification resources. Though...
Headaches and other neurological diseases are getting worse — due to climate change
MINNEAPOLIS – Headaches are getting worse, and a new study says climate change may be to blame. According to researchers from the American Academy of Neurology, global warming is fueling a rise in neurological diseases ranging from migraines to Alzheimer’s. People with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis (MS) may also experience worsening symptoms.
Plant-based Thanksgiving? 2 in 3 consider opting for turkey alternatives amid rising prices of meat
NEW YORK — Is this the end of the old-school butcher shop? Two-thirds of Americans (67%) say they would eat cultured meat grown in a lab setting. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,001 U.S. adults who are their household’s primary grocery shoppers. Researchers discovered that people have become more open to trying meat alternatives, with 58 percent willing to eat plant-based options such as tofu, tempeh, and seitan.
‘Financial capability’ key to a longer, healthier life
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Money may not buy happiness, but it just might help with health. Researchers from the University of Kansas report that financial capability can act as a social determinant of overall health. Defined as the combination of both financial literacy and financial access, financial capability appears to...
Nigeria artist transforms oil kegs into faces to reduce waste
LAGOS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Growing up, Nigerian artist Oluwajuwonlo Adeyemi saw her mother discard large plastic kegs of cooking oil she used for her catering business in Lagos.
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
CBD fails to make cannabis safer regardless of how much it contains
LONDON — As the legal use of cannabis grows in recent years, consumers are becoming more curious than ever about their options and the safety implications of medical or recreational use. When it comes to the substances within marijuana, cannabidiol (CBD) has become increasingly popular due to its link to treating ailments like chronic pain. While research thus far has found that using cannabis with higher levels of CBD protects against psychotic experiences and memory issues, a team from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London says CBD doesn’t mitigate the negative effects of cannabis.
