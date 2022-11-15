Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.

6 HOURS AGO