Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Chicago Bears suffer 4th consecutive loss despite effort by Justin Fields against Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss.
Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart
"That really breaks my heart because I'm responsible for that." The post Former Alabama player’s words ‘breaks’ Nick Saban’s heart appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texans Dominated By Commanders In Fifth Consecutive Loss
Another day, another embarrassing loss for the Houston Texans. Sitting with the worst record in football the Texans were hoping to get back on track at NRG Stadium on Sunday against a vulnerable Washington Commanders team coming off of a short week. However, it wasn't to be, as the Commanders...
Chiefs at Chargers: Week 11 Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in order to improve their record to 7-2 on the year, and Sunday presents them with an opportunity to secure win No. 8 against a bitter division rival. Of the last 10 Chiefs vs. Chargers matchups, Kansas City holds a...
Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts
INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
Cowboys: Sign OBJ Or ‘Shut Up’; What Jerry Critics Don’t Get
FRISCO - Different media outlets have expressed the same Odell Beckham Jr.-related sentiment using varied levels of politeness directed at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The theme? That it’s time for the Cowboys to stop talking about signing OBJ and just sign him. Deadspin, demonstrating a lack of manners,...
Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game
In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...
Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record. After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.
