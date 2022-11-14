ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles suffer first loss of season, fall to Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAuLk_0jB7uH3U00

The 1972 Dolphins can now celebrate, as the Eagles are undefeated no more after suffering a 32-21 upset loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

Washington dominated the time of possession, holding the ball 40:24, compared to the Eagles 19:36, while also forcing a season-high four Philadelphia turnovers.

The Commanders rushed for 154 yards on the ground, with Brian Robinson Jr. logging 26 strong carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was 17-29 for 211 yards, with most of his production going to Terry McLaurin.

The veteran wide receiver led all pass catchers with eight catches for 128 yards on 11 targets.

Philadelphia was stifled on offense, as Washington held the Eagles to 264 yards and a season-low 47 total offensive plays.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 17-26 for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while Miles Sanders was held to 12 carries and 54 yards rushing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game

Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nix to start for Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes on Saturday night

It’s a bit of information that Oregon fans, Utah fans, and the betting world have been trying to get a hold of for the past week or so, and it’s finally come to the forefront. Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will start the game for his team on Saturday night against the Utah Utes after suffering an ankle injury last week against the Washington Huskies Nix appeared to injure his leg in the 4th quarter and had to be helped off of the field. He later returned for the final five plays of the game after spending some time in the medical...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Big risers, fallers at QB in new 2-round projections

As the college football season winds down, there have been some intriguing developments when it comes to the draft stock of some of this year’s top quarterback prospects. While Kentucky’s Will Levis came into the year with lofty expectations (and remains a top-five pick in many current projections), his disappointing 2022 campaign has some wondering whether or not he’s worthy of a first-round selection. Florida’s Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the kind of production through the air that some might have hoped for, but is his rare talent enough to still see him come off the board in the top 10?
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lawrence injured? Vikings' star WR limited, Anthony Brown status

Wednesday’s practice report contained a surprise for Cowboys fans, and not the good kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sat out the day’s work with a foot injury. But there was also encouraging news: Anthony Brown is still in concussion protocol but trending upward, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited with a promise from Mike McCarthy that he’ll play if he’s ready to go. Minnesota got a shock of their own as superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited with a toe injury just a few days after making what could end up being the catch of the season against Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Picture: How many 5-stars sign? Does Bo Nix return? How does the future look for Oregon?

If you ask any football writer that gets paid based on fan engagement and website readership, they will tell you the second loss of a season is often viewed as a dreaded thing. The first loss is not always terrible, since fans often head to the internet to try and figure out what happened, and why their team didn’t look as they expected. The second loss, though, is when a lot of people start to tune out and look ahead to the next season with championship dreams no longer attainable. That second loss came for the Oregon Ducks this past week. While there...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What we learned as Rutgers football lost to No. 11 Penn State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football kept things close for almost two quarters before No. 11 Penn State simply ran over them. Saturday’s 55-10 loss to the Nittany Lions a reminder that there is still a lot of work left to be done in the program’s rebuild. Last week in a 28-21 loss at Michigan State, Rutgers didn’t turn the ball over once. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights had three turnovers (two fumbles lost and one interception. At halftime, Penn State was up 28-10 and never looked back. With the loss, Rutgers is now 4-7 (1-7 Big Ten). Five things learned from Rutgers’ loss...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Miami

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have a home matchup against Miami this Saturday, as the team is coming off a solid 31-16 win over Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals.  Clemson, 9-1 (7-0 ACC), will look to end the season strong as they are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff top four. Week 12 against Miami will be an easier matchup for the Tigers, but even so, it is not a game to take lightly.  No.9 Clemson heads into another week as the betting favorite for the eleventh straight game this season, though we saw against Notre Dame that being the favorite doesn’t...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mickey Joseph had to say following Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin

Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph spoke to the media following Nebraska’s 15-14 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Here is everything the coach had to say. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports “First of all, I want to thank the seniors that played their last game at Memorial Stadium. This is a tough one. To be in control of a game like that. I have to do a better job of getting them to close people out. That’s what’s going to happen with maturity and doing a better job. Take a hat off to these kids. Just a good character group. A group that’s...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy