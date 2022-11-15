Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police investigate driver for DUI after crashing into elderly woman in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into an elderly woman on the street, leaving her with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the crash happened on Valley St & 4th Ave N in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood at around 1:00 p.m. Authorities...
q13fox.com
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police search for domestic violence suspect who aimed gun at ex, shot at officers
SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at officers as they were responding to a domestic violence situation in West Seattle Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., a woman called police saying that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through the area and pointing a handgun at her. When police arrived, they spotted the 26-year-old suspect driving toward her house, but he sped away as soon as they tried pursuing him.
Local deputies target high narcotic areas, issue 10 felony warrants
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an operation targeting high narcotic areas. They focused their patrol on areas of 12th & Jackson, 3rd & Yesler, 3rd & Pine, and Belltown. SPD said nine felony warrants were made for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession...
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Semi carjacking, law enforcement shooting leads to closure of I-5 near Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Interstate 5 in Olympia is closed in both directions after a man was shot by law enforcement Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer, the man is suspected of carjacking a semi-truck driver. The man allegedly tried to get away from the scene, but lost control of the semi and rolled it. Trooper Reyer...
Burien man arrested on assault charges after allegedly luring women with rides
Washington State Patrol Detectives booked and arrested a man from Burien suspected of attacking women in October and November near the Burien Transit Center. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect lured his victims by offering them rides. He would then sexually assault and beat the women at knifepoint, according to probable cause documents.
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
q13fox.com
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
KGW
Thurston County carjacking victim saw suspect shoot another driver before he was confronted
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
thejoltnews.com
Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County
Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
