Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“Home for the Holidays” celebration at Rialto Square Theatre
Teddy Bear Tea … November 25 @ 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays … November 29 @ 7:30 pm. Charlie Brown Christmas – Live on Stage … November 30 @ 6:30 pm. Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats –...
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral
(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland
Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday
As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
herscherpilot.com
Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List
(StatePoint) It's the time of year when you want to get out and celebrate the season. You want to find the perfect spot for that winter photo, where you can feel the charm of the holidays. Luckily, Illinois has perfect spots to make this wish come true. The following places...
‘Lucky’ The Wild Turkey Is Wandering Around Beverly, Delighting Neighbors Who Vow Not To Eat Him
BEVERLY — Jubilant Southwest Siders have been obsessing about a wild turkey roaming the streets, sharing feverish news about sightings of the large bird a week before Thanksgiving. The turkey, which neighbors in a Facebook group have christened “Lucky,” has been spotted in front yards, alleys and even doorsteps...
Slime Museum Brings Interactive Experience to Chicago
As the Chicago chill rolls in and the kids get antsy, keep them mesmerized with this unforgettable (and slimy) experience with your family!. Opening Nov. 19 in downtown Chicago, Sloomoo Institute brings a 20,000-square-foot immersive experience that centers around multi-sensory play for kids of all ages. Quick details about Sloomoo...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Check out Dave’s Records before they close!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Music Fests Will Now Require Park District Board Approval, But Skeptics Worry City Will Choose ‘Profit Over People’: Music fests in parks have long frustrated residents who are fenced out of public spaces. The new rules give communities more power to weigh in — but it remains to be seen if the board will listen.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
Thrillist
A 3-Floor Immersive Harry Potter Experience Just Opened in Chicago
Chicago continues to prove it’s second to none: this time, with the worldwide debut of Harry Potter: Magic at Play, an immersive 30,000 square foot experience transporting you into the fantastical world of wizards that’s also one of the few places you can get Butterbeer outside of Orlando’s Universal Studios.
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
fox32chicago.com
BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club next year --- How to volunteer
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - Listen up, golf fans!. You can get an up-close view of the pros. The 2023 BMW Championship is looking for 2,000 volunteers for their return to Olympia Fields Country Club next summer. Volunteers need to commit to working at least three shifts during the tournament week,...
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
