foxbaltimore.com
Harmful diet culture promoted on TikTok
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We consume just about everything on social media from news, trending topics, and even health. One of the growing trends on the widely popular TikTok app is creating a harmful diet culture among teens and young adults. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians...
aahealth.org
Rabies Alert – Raccoon Found in Laurel Tests Positive for Rabies
RABIES ALERT – 11/17/2022 — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is issuing an alert for the 20724 zip code in Laurel, Maryland after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. The animal, which was discovered in the 3200 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road, was found on November 15 and tested positive for rabies.
chestertownspy.org
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton Earns “A” Safety Grade
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 reporting period. This marks the fifth consecutive period that the hospital has received an ‘A’.
Trade school students to renovate a vacant house, gain hands-on experience
BALTIMORE -- Vocational students in Baltimore City will benefit from a large donation to the Requity foundation.On Tuesday, the Baltimore non-profit Requity announced a $130,000 contribution from ADT to support the Carver House project. Requity works with students at Carver Vo-Tech trade school to bridge the gap between vocational education and the workforce with training and mentoring—leading to higher-paying jobs"It takes the kind of partnership we have with ADT to make this happen," Michael Rosenband with Requity said.With the funds from ADT, students will renovate a vacant row house across the street from their school. Requity worked with the city to acquire...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
wypr.org
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
Wbaltv.com
Glen Burnie High School briefly evacuated after students became ill
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Glen Burnie High School briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after some students became ill. The school's principal, Kevin Carr, sent a letter to parents and guardians saying several students went to the health office feeling ill around 11:30 a.m., possibly due to a gas odor. "In...
wnav.com
HACA asks Annapolis City Council,
Melissa Maddox-Evans, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, came before the council and presented 90 minutes, reportedly, of ideas as to how the city and HACA can improve communications. During Monday night's council meeting Ms.Maddox-Evans was to present her organization's budget. After her remarks, members of the council reminded her that because the housing authority and the city are both defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by residents and their families, and have filed cross-claims against each other, they have limited options for open dialogue.
Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic. But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough. At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Two Maryland men, father and stepson, arrested for Jan.6 actions
Two Maryland men have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach. They're accused of assaulting officers.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department
TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year
Loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in southwest Baltimore is the 7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Family of Timothy Reynolds says 'total miscarriage of justice' if squeegee worker granted plea deal
BALTIMORE - A teen squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds last summer in downtown Baltimore will be in court Thursday where a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.The teen was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.The prosecution is prepared to offer the now 15-year-old a plea deal.According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools CEO earns nearly $445,000 due to perks buried in contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City student test scores have dropped to some of the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, the CEO of the school system continues to see her earnings hit new highs. Project Baltimore dug into Dr. Sonja Santelises’s employment contract and found taxpayers are paying her over...
severnaparkvoice.com
Anne Arundel County Food Bank Sees Increased Food Needs This Holiday Season
Prices of goods and services nationwide have become higher because of inflation. The average household is now spending $311 more a month on groceries than prior to this period of growing inflation. With the current high costs of essentials, many families are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table and turning to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and its network of more than 70 member agency food pantries for food assistance. On average, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank serves 38,400 people each month to meet the high demand for food in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
City refuses to reimburse residents who lost everything after sinkhole swallows their home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents whose homes were swallowed in the massive sinkhole that formed in East Baltimore last July have finally heard back from the city, although, it's not the response they were hoping for. After insurance denied their claims months ago, now the city has too. Residents said...
