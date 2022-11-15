ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Republicans one win away from regaining control of House

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6R6c_0jB7rE9q00

Republicans secured five more House seats Monday night to move the party one win away from regaining control of the chamber.

GOP candidates prevailed in New York , California and Arizona – boosting Republicans to a 217-to-205 seat lead over the Democrats six days after Election Day.

With 14 seats still yet to be called, Democrats would need to win all of them in order to retain a miraculous, and unlikely, majority hold.

President Biden acknowledged the Democrats’ slim prospects earlier Monday even before the latest batch of races were called in favor of Republicans.

“I think we’re going to get very close in the House, but I don’t — I think it’s gonna be very close, but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden told reporters following a news conference in Bali, Indonesia.

Among those victorious Monday night was Republican Brandon Williams, who defeated Democrat Frank Conole to replace retiring GOP Rep. John Katko in upstate New York’s 22nd District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzrk3_0jB7rE9q00
Democrats would need to win all 14 seats that have yet to be called in order to take control of the House.
Getty Images

The race between Williams and Conole, both Navy vets, was tight, but the GOP candidate triumphed with the help of national Republicans who targeted the Democrat with ads on rising crime and controversial bail reforms.

In two other contests decided Monday night in Arizona, GOP Rep. David Schweikert edged out Democrat Jevin Hodge and Republican Juan Ciscomani scored a victory over Democrat Kirsten Engel.

And in California, Republican Reps. Ken Calvert and Michelle Steel won their respective races.

With one more win in the House, Republicans would regain the majority after four years out of power.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy