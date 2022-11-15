Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
#10 Men's Basketball Wraps Homestand With UC Riverside on Thursday
Game #4: UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at #10 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) Thursday, Nov. 17 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. No. 10 Creighton (3-0) wraps up its season-opening...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Men's Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament Against #23 Missouri State
Omaha, Neb. -- The NCAA brought Creighton and #23 Missouri State a bit of déjà vu as the Bluejays and Bears meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The biggest difference from the match in 2021 is the location as Creighton is hosting Missouri State on Thursday.
GoCreighton.com
Mogensen Leads As #20 Women's Basketball Dominates #22 Huskers
Omaha, Neb. -- Molly Mogensen scored 19 of her career-high 22 points in the first half and No. 20 Creighton never trailed in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Tuesday night in the first women's basketball sellout ever (2,306) at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton improved to 3-0 with...
GoCreighton.com
Duncan McGuire Named National Player of the Week
Omaha, Neb. – After earning National Player of the Week honors to open the season, Creighton men's soccer junior Duncan McGuire closed the 2022 season by being named the National Player of the Week by College Sports News on Monday, November 14. The Omaha native also claimed a spot on NCAA.com's Top XI of 2022 on Tuesday, November 15.
GoCreighton.com
Five Women’s Soccer Student-Athletes Earn CSC Academic All-District First Team Recognition
OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton women's soccer seniors Gabby Grimaldi, Aida Kardovic, Juelle Love and Jordy Rothwell, as well as junior Abigail Santana each earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District First Team on Tuesday, November 15. The 2022 Academic All-District ® Women's Soccer Team, selected...
GoCreighton.com
Creighton Athletics Earns NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 95 Percent
OMAHA, Neb. - Nine Creighton University teams posted perfect Graduation Success Rates and all 14 Bluejay programs performed at 82 percent or higher according to figures released by the NCAA. Creighton had an overall GSR score of 95 percent, which was tied for 50th-best nationally. The GSR data shows the...
GoCreighton.com
Paul Kruse Named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District
Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton men's soccer goalkeeper Paul Kruse earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District First Team on Tuesday, November 15. The 2022 Academic All-District ® Men's Soccer Team, selected by CSC, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division II and NAIA.
GoCreighton.com
Volleyball Ascends to 11th in AVCA Poll
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball improved one spot to a season-best 11th in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. It's the best ranking for CU since being 10th on Nov. 25, 2019. The new poll marks the first time in program history that the...
GoCreighton.com
Women's Basketball Climbs to 20th in AP Poll
Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's basketball team earned the highest ranking in school history when the Associated Press Top 25 poll was announced on Monday, November 14. Creighton has previously been ranked 11 other times in the AP Poll (5) and USA Today/Coaches Poll (6). The Bluejays were No. 21 in the preseason AP and USA Today/Coaches Poll.
GoCreighton.com
Men's Golf Signs Kyle Leydon
OMAHA, Neb. – Colorado native Kyle Leydon has signed a national letter-of-intent to play college golf at Creighton University. "I'm extremely excited to have Kyle in the program," said first year Creighton head coach Wes Bernt. "Kyle has had a great junior career and I look for him to be a leader on the course and in the classroom."
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Moves to 10th in AP Poll
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 10th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays, who were ranked ninth in the preseason AP poll, picked up double-digit victories over St. Thomas (72-60) and North Dakota (96-61) to open the season 2-0 for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Women's Basketball Take on Nebraska in Battle of Ranked Foes
Omaha, Neb. -- Facing their second ranked opponent in three games, the 20th-ranked Creighton women's basketball team opens its home schedule with one of the biggest games on its schedule, #22 Nebraska. #22 Nebraska (2-0) at #20 Creighton (2-0) 11/15: - 6:00 p.m. Twitter: @CreightonWBB. TV: Cox Cable Channel 13...
