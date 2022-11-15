ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
salestechstar.com

Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform

Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
salestechstar.com

project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
salestechstar.com

Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally

Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
salestechstar.com

Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion

SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
salestechstar.com

Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy

Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
salestechstar.com

RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap

RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
salestechstar.com

Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting

The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
salestechstar.com

WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as Compared to FY 2022

-WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as compared to FY 2022. -WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of approximately $22.7 million, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9 million.
salestechstar.com

GoodTime Lands Spot on Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Attributes 423% revenue growth to the world’s top companies’ hunger for efficiency and disdain for inefficient meetings. GoodTime, the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, today announced it ranked #329 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. GoodTime grew 423% during this period.
salestechstar.com

Bango Announces New Study: 72% Of Americans Say There Are Now ‘Too Many’ Subscription Services to Choose From

78% of subscription users demand one app to manage all subscriptions, including TV, music, gaming, fitness and more. Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today. To address the issue, 78% would like a single platform to manage all of their subscriptions (TV, Music, Gaming, Fitness, etc). Despite feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralized ‘superbundle’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy