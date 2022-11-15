78% of subscription users demand one app to manage all subscriptions, including TV, music, gaming, fitness and more. Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today. To address the issue, 78% would like a single platform to manage all of their subscriptions (TV, Music, Gaming, Fitness, etc). Despite feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralized ‘superbundle’.

2 DAYS AGO