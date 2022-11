After winning its second ever ACC Title, Syracuse men’s soccer received the No. 3 overall seed to the NCAA Tournament. Third is the best ranking for SU in the national tournament in school history. Kentucky and Washington are the only two teams seeded higher than the Orange. With a top-16 seed, Syracuse received a bye through Thursday’s first round of the tournament that saw Penn knock off Rutgers 3-0 at home. The Quakers now travel to the 315 to face the Orange tomorrow in the second round.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO