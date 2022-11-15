Read full article on original website
Related
World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal
The world still stands “on the brink of climate catastrophe” after the deal reached at the Cop27 UN climate summit on Sunday, and the biggest economies must make fresh commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, climate experts and campaigners have warned. The agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh early...
NBC Miami
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
NBC Miami
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC Miami
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
NBC Miami
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
DOHA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
‘Indiscriminate Use of Hydrogen' Could Slow the Energy Transition, Report Says
"Indiscriminate use of hydrogen" could, the International Renewable Energy Agency says, "slow down the energy transition." The energy transition can broadly be seen as a shift away from fossil fuels to a system dominated by renewables. Over the past few years, major economies and businesses have looked to tap into...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
NBC Miami
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Miami
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt
The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
NBC Miami
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
NBC Miami
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
NBC Miami
Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says
Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
Comments / 0