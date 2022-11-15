ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Brrrrr: Sunny Days, But Five Frigid Nights On the Way With Temps in the 20s

What happened to fall? After weeks of summer-like temperatures, the chill of winter is in the air before Thanksgiving arrives, with the National Weather Service predicting frigid temperatures over the next several nights, despite sunshine during the day. Barnegat Bay, consequentially, had the tell-tale scenery of winter all this week...
OCEAN GATE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy