MBO graduates who obtained an MBO diploma between 2017 and 2019 were hit hard by the Covid-19 measures in 2020. The youngest cohort, graduating in 2019, was hit harder during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to older and more experienced cohorts in terms of labour market opportunities, but clearly caught up with the previous two cohorts during the year 2021. The negative impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic is thus mainly a short-term effect and does not seem to be visible in the medium term. Government measures to protect employment opportunities as well as the prevailing severe tightness in the Dutch labour market have helped to offset the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on recent graduates of mbo. These are the main findings of a new study by Maastricht University’s Research Centre for Education and the Labour Market (ROA).

16 HOURS AGO