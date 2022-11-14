Read full article on original website
University of Luxembourg Master’s Day - Virtual event
Do you have a Bachelor’s degree but do not know which Master to choose to continue your studies? Do you want to reorient yourself? You do not know which career opportunities our different Master programmes offer? Would you like to know more about the courses of a Master programme that interests you?
A navigation system with 10 centimeter accuracy
Researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and VSL have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeter. This new technology is important for the implementation of a range of location-based applications, including automated vehicles, quantum communication and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results were published in Nature today.
Labour market chances of mbo graduates quickly restored after easing Covid-19 measures
MBO graduates who obtained an MBO diploma between 2017 and 2019 were hit hard by the Covid-19 measures in 2020. The youngest cohort, graduating in 2019, was hit harder during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to older and more experienced cohorts in terms of labour market opportunities, but clearly caught up with the previous two cohorts during the year 2021. The negative impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic is thus mainly a short-term effect and does not seem to be visible in the medium term. Government measures to protect employment opportunities as well as the prevailing severe tightness in the Dutch labour market have helped to offset the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on recent graduates of mbo. These are the main findings of a new study by Maastricht University’s Research Centre for Education and the Labour Market (ROA).
’RDM Support added a unique feature to the OceanParcels code. That’s how we reeled in funding for a new project’
Utrecht scientists developed the OceanParcels computer program that shows how plastic, bacteria and other particles move around the ocean. To add a new feature, they needed complex algorithms. That is why the team asked for help from RDM Support. The request paid off: thanks to the code, they received funding for new research.
Lake Geneva consumers surveyed as part of a study on climate change
Over 10,000 people in both the French and Swiss parts of the Lake Geneva region have been surveyed on their transportation habits, as the first element of a broader EPFL study on consumer lifestyles and behavior. The study is being spearheaded by EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering...
Orientation PANORAMA Launch of the 1st immersion actions ’Teste ton Sup’ 2022-2023 in the framework of PANORAMA!
This new school year is already shaping up to be more intense with twice as many immersions as last year! In 2021-2022, the 7 immersions organized on different campuses of Aix-Marseille Université allowed 192 high school students from 8 high schools to participate. A first immersion is scheduled for...
Sustaining WindEEE’s excellence entails digital transformation
Our changing climate is affecting the timing, location and might of hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme weather events, and Western University is at the forefront of international research into how to build structures and cities strong enough to withstand the blows. The university’s WindEEE Dome , a vast hexagonal space...
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
Living Cities: University of Toronto researchers develop framework for green infrastructure
It’s a hot day but the tree canopy above your condo is keeping you cool. You go for a stroll through the forest in the nearby public park. It rained last night and water is draining into the soil and wetlands around you instead of pooling on roads and sidewalks.
