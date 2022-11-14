Read full article on original website
Opinion: Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
Dr Ida Kubiszewski and Professor Robert Costanza (both UCL Institute for Global Prosperity), writing with other academics in The Conversation, advocate creating a "wellbeing economy" and away from one based on economic growth as the planet hits a new record of eight billion. The world population has just hit a...
Governments urged not to miss the boat on green fuel shipping
New research from the Tyndall Centre at The University of Manchester highlights an urgent global need for investment in green fuels this decade to meet the Paris Climate goals. A new report published today from the Tyndall Centre at The University of Manchester has highlighted the major role the shipping...
Batteries: The game changer of the energy transition
Although they are indispensable nowadays, there is still a lack of knowledge and skepticism about batteries. The Forum Energy Storage Switzerland therefore compiled a compendium on research, development, potential and system integration of battery storage systems. Marcel Gauch from Empa’s Technology & Society Lab has taken on the controversial life cycle assessments of batteries as well as recycling.
Use net zero emission target to address both energy security and climate crisis - new briefing
CAST’s annual attitude survey reveals that public concern about climate change is growing, despite cost-of-living pressures. Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are -very- or -extremely worried- about climate change, according to a new briefing released today by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University.
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
ARC centre to solve complex industrial problems through optimisation
Monash University celebrates the launch of an Australian Research Council (ARC) centre aimed at transforming industries through increased uptake of trusted and leading optimisation technologies. Officially launched on 16 November 2022, the new ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Optimisation Technologies, Integrated Methodologies and Applications ( OPTIMA ) is a...
17 goals for a better world
Twice a year (every June and November) our free magazine, DIAGONAL, reports in English, French and German on WSL’s latest research findings and on its work. Besides providing specific information on our given topics forest , landscape , biodiversity , natural hazards and snow and ice , each edition of the magazine focuses on a specific core research topic.
A navigation system with 10 centimeter accuracy
Researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and VSL have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeter. This new technology is important for the implementation of a range of location-based applications, including automated vehicles, quantum communication and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results were published in Nature today.
Global University Alliance delivers results, one year on
Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand old buildings such as Whitwoth Hall and the tower. Manchester skyline in the background. Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
’Tackling debt with healthcare funds’
Making society healthier and closing the health gap: that is never going to happen simply by encouraging people to lead healthier lives. An integrated approach is needed that links the medical, social, technological, and physical domains. The starting point: work with the target groups involved to find out what’s holding them back and to come up with solutions that fit their lives and their surrounding environments.
’RDM Support added a unique feature to the OceanParcels code. That’s how we reeled in funding for a new project’
Utrecht scientists developed the OceanParcels computer program that shows how plastic, bacteria and other particles move around the ocean. To add a new feature, they needed complex algorithms. That is why the team asked for help from RDM Support. The request paid off: thanks to the code, they received funding for new research.
Major grant boost for new field of cellular agriculture
On 21 October 2022, a government grant worth €60 million was awarded for an ambitious proposal in the field of cellular agriculture, a young discipline that aims to produce animal products such as meat and proteins directly from animal cells and microorganisms. The financial support - the largest grant ever provided for cellular agriculture by a national government - is from the National Growth Fund. The plan was submitted by the Cellular Agriculture Netherlands Foundation (CANS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV). Prof. Marcel Ottens, CANS board member and group leader in the TU Delft BioProcess Engineering research section, was among the founding fathers of the proposal.
Sustaining WindEEE’s excellence entails digital transformation
Our changing climate is affecting the timing, location and might of hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme weather events, and Western University is at the forefront of international research into how to build structures and cities strong enough to withstand the blows. The university’s WindEEE Dome , a vast hexagonal space...
Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation
A draft version of the Cop27 agreement has been published just hours before the critical climate summit is due to draw to a close in Egypt.The publication of the draft deal, which is still expected to change as it’s negotiated in the coming hours, is the defining moment of Cop27 so far as the world gets to see the first iteration of the vision world leaders have for tackling the climate emergency.The text, which builds on earlier less formal versions, glaringly omits a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the loss and damage they have suffered due to climate...
Cryocop wins the Dutch 4TU Impact Challenge at Helsinki
The startup Cryocop from Wageningen University & Research wins the fourth edition of the 4TU Impact Challenge, a competition for the most promising student idea from the four Dutch tech universities. For the second time, the final of the 4TU Impact Challenge took place in the Valo Hotel in Helsinki,...
Scientists grow concerned for the genetic health of otters in the UK
Long-term study reveals otter populations haven’t reconnected genetically, despite strong recovery in population size. The genetic health of otters in Britain could be putting them at risk despite conservation efforts, according to a long-term study by Cardiff University’s Otter Project. Studying data across two decades, the team has...
Opinion: You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let’s talk overpopulation
Now that the population of Planet Earth reached 8 billion, Paul Barnes (UCL Anthropology), writing with other academics in The Conversation, looks at why it’s best to reduce overconsumption in rich countries so all humans can share the planet’s limited resources. Today is the Day of Eight Billion,...
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
AI tool predicts when a bank should be bailed out
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL and Queen Mary University of London could help governments decide whether or not to bail out a bank in crisis by predicting if the intervention will save money for taxpayers in the long term. The AI tool, described in a new...
