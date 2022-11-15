ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s scary’: Local parents concerned after RSV death reported in California

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Health confirmed that a child under the age of five died due to the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. It is the first reported death of a child under the age of 5 from flu and RSV this winter season.

FOX 5 found long lines Monday outside at Rady Children’s Hospital in the cold weather as parents waited with their sick kids to be seen.

The first RSV death case in California is not from San Diego, according to Rady doctors.

The local children’s hospital says they are finding more cases of children carrying not one, but two or three viruses. They say this death drives home the need for flu shots.

Parents are taking the recent news of the death very seriously.

“I mean it’s scary,” father Brian Lopez said. “I’m trying to make the right moves to make sure she is alright and other kids in my family, make sure they’re alright.”

According to Rady’s, in the last seven days the hospital reported more than 200 positive cases of RSV — slightly fewer than last week but 75 of these had to be admitted to the hospital.

Missing California woman found dead, ex-husband arrested

“We have multiple children sick from it,” grandmother Francis Shepard said. “I didn’t know about the death. It’s rampant with kids. I know the emergency rooms are overflowed.”

Doctors claim young children are the most vulnerable to severe illness from RSV and the flu. They are especially vulnerable if they have underlying medical conditions or were born premature.

“Both viruses at the same time and we have had kids admitted to the hospital who needed oxygen who’ve had two or even three viruses at the same time,” said Dr. John Bradley of Rady Children’s Hospital.

State health officials are not releasing any additional information about the child that died citing patient confidentiality.

Doctors urge parents to get their children flu shots or the nasal spray flu vaccine to keep them protected.

“It’s really sad and it’s preventable. Influenza is a preventable infection and I would bet that this child didn’t get immunized for whatever reason and we certainly know if you have two viruses, it’s harder on the lungs than one,” Dr. Bradley said.

The county’s latest respiratory virus count reported more than 5,400 cases of flu across the county this fiscal year so far.

