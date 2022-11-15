Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
myscience.org
Fusion surprises and COVID scars: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into how ions behave in fusion reactions, to a study on why some people develop scar tissue in their lungs following severe COVID-19 infection, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Fusion surprises. Ions...
myscience.org
Wreckage from famous warships explored in 3D on anniversary of sinking
On the 81 anniversary of the sinking of the Australian warship HMAS Sydney (II) and the disguised German raider HSK Kormoran following a battle off the coast of Western Australia during WWII, Curtin University has revealed a new large-scale 3D reconstruction from the wreck sites. Associate Professor Andrew Woods, Manager...
myscience.org
Expanding Horizons
The International Days 2022 offered a varied program. With a varied program of events lasting nearly two weeks, the International Days 2022 were all about the University of Bonn’s international links and initiatives, including everything from academic panel discussions and workshops to research policy formats and cultural happenings. This year’s International Days opened with the state awards-including the Queen’s Prize, set up by the recently departed Queen Elizabeth II-being presented to outstanding early-career researchers by representatives from the British, Spanish and French Embassies.
myscience.org
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
myscience.org
Are Covid-19 ’comas’ signs of a protective hibernation state?
Scientists hypothesize that, as in a hibernating turtle, the brain under sedation and deprived of oxygen may assume a protective state. Many Covid-19 patients who have been treated for weeks or months with mechanical ventilation have been slow to regain consciousness even after being taken off sedation. A new article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences offers the hypothesis that this peculiar response could be the effect of a hibernation-like state invoked by the brain to protect cells from injury when oxygen is scarce.
myscience.org
The future of aviation: how will we fly to COP in 2035?
In the week of COP27 people across the world have flown to Sharm El Sheikh to discuss action on climate change. Aviation is a crucial way to bring us together to tackle this challenge - but it is also a major contributor to the problem. The future of sustainable aviation...
myscience.org
Sea level rise to dramatically speed up erosion of rock coastlines by 2100
Rock coasts, which make up over half the world’s coastlines, could retreat more rapidly in the future due to accelerating sea level rise. This is according to new Imperial College London research that modelled likely future cliff retreat rates of two rock coasts in the UK. The forecasts are based on predictions of sea level rise for various greenhouse gas emissions and climate change scenarios.
myscience.org
Curtin astrophysicist named a Superstar of STEM
A Curtin University astrophysicist whose research investigates how stars are destroyed by supermassive black holes has been named a Superstar of STEM. Announced today by the Minister for Industry and Science the Hon Ed Husic MP, Dr Adelle Goodwin, from Curtin’s School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences and the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), was named among 60 diverse, brilliant scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians.
myscience.org
Worldwide dataset captures Earth in finest ever detail
A global open-source dataset of high-resolution images of Earth - the most extensive and detailed of its kind - has been developed by experts led by UCL with data from the European Space Agency (ESA). The free dataset, WorldStrat, will be presented at the NeurIPS 2022 conference in New Orleans....
myscience.org
How ’2D’ materials expand
A new technique that accurately measures how atom-thin materials expand when heated could help engineers develop faster, more powerful electronic devices. Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better.
myscience.org
Let them eat stew: University of Glasgow research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- The world’s first urban state societies developed in Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq, some 5500 years ago. No other artefact type is more symbolic of this development than the so-called Beveled Rim Bowl (BRB), the first mass produced ceramic bowl. BRB function and what food(s) these bowls contained has been...
myscience.org
Black holes in eccentric orbit
A research team from Jena and Turin (Italy) has reconstructed the origin of an unusual gravitational wave signal. As the researchers write in the current issue of the scientific journal "Nature Astronomy", the signal GW190521 may result from the merger of two massive black holes that captured each other in their gravitational field and then collided while spinning around each other in a rapid, eccentric motion (DOI: 10.1038/s41550’022 -01813-w).
