Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
’RDM Support added a unique feature to the OceanParcels code. That’s how we reeled in funding for a new project’
Utrecht scientists developed the OceanParcels computer program that shows how plastic, bacteria and other particles move around the ocean. To add a new feature, they needed complex algorithms. That is why the team asked for help from RDM Support. The request paid off: thanks to the code, they received funding for new research.
myscience.org
From the Nippur-Elle to the gravitational wave interferometer - the exciting development of length measurement
Topic: From the Nippur ulna to the gravitational wave interferometer - The exciting development of length measurement. Speaker: Jun.- Thomas Kissinger, TU Ilmenau, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Head of the Group of Nanofabrication and Nanomeasurement Technology. Time: Friday, 25.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission:...
myscience.org
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
myscience.org
Students win gold for a design that turns a pollutant into a soil nutrient
A team from Bath has won a gold medal in the prestigious iGEM competition for developing a bacterial variant that closes the loop on human phosphate use. A team of students from the University of Bath has won a gold medal in the iGEM competition - the prestigious international event that rewards teams for their smart use of synthetic biology to tackle complex, everyday issues facing the world.
myscience.org
Problem solved in organic chemistry
In chemicals used in agriculture, as well as in pharmaceuticals and a variety of materials, pyridines are often found as so-called functional units which decisively determine the chemical properties of substances. Pyridines belong to the group of ring-shaped carbon-hydrogen (C’H) compounds ("heterocycles"), and they contain a nitrogen atom (N). For chemists, the direct functionalization of the carbon-hydrogen bonds (C’H bonds) of pyridines is a straightforward approach to designing and modifying complex molecules, including in the final stage of the synthesis sequence. This latter means that active ingredients can be chemically modified without having to build them up anew. The functionalization of the pyridine in a certain position in relation to the nitrogen atom - in the difficult-to-access "meta-position" - is extremely challenging and rare. A team of researchers headed by Prof. Armido Studer at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has developed a new strategy for getting various functional groups into the meta-position of pyridines. Their study has now been published in the "Science" journal.
Comments / 0