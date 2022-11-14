ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of slain teammates

Virginia’s football team will be allowed to attend funerals of their slain teammates, services that will stretch across three states. “The [NCAA] rules are permissive, so we’ll do whatever it takes that helps our players heal and support the families of our three players,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia-Coastal Carolina game canceled

Virginia Athletics announced today that the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
CONWAY, SC
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia rallies on the road to stay unbeaten with 68-62 win at Loyola-Chicago

The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a 68-62 victory at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill. The Cavaliers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) trailed by eight points early in the third quarter and were down 49-48 at the start of the fourth, but outscored the Ramblers 20-13 in the final period to pick up the road victory.
CHICAGO, IL
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia looks for 4-0 start tonight at Loyola-Chicago

The Virginia women’s basketball team travels to take on Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill. “Yesterday (Monday), we met as a team and spent a good part of the afternoon and evening together. First, I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time. We have several players that were very close to those three young men. But even the ones that were not are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about this game as a group, and the consensus was that they want to compete for Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Update: UVA shooter arrested, charged; details emerge about tragedy

Police have apprehended UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., and have charged him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a hand gun in the commission of a felony after allegedly killing three Cavaliers football players and wounding two others late Sunday night. University of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy