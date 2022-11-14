The Virginia women’s basketball team travels to take on Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill. “Yesterday (Monday), we met as a team and spent a good part of the afternoon and evening together. First, I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time. We have several players that were very close to those three young men. But even the ones that were not are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about this game as a group, and the consensus was that they want to compete for Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO