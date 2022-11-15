ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 14, 2022

By Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy
prescottenews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Governor Ducey Launches One-Stop-Shop To Start a Business in Arizona

Newly streamlined Arizona Business One Stop process makes it easy to plan, start and grow a business in the state. Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Administration today launched Arizona Business One Stop, an easily accessible online location for small businesses and entrepreneurs to plan, start, and grow their business in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts – Cronkite News

Arizona voters may find recounted election results for two statewide elections in their stockings this Christmas. The races for attorney general and superintendent of public instruction are coming down to the wire and could be heading for an automatic recount. A recount is triggered when the margin between two candidates or propositions is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total number of votes cast.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy