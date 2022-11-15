Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 14, 2022

Read full article on original website
Governor Ducey Launches One-Stop-Shop To Start a Business in Arizona
Newly streamlined Arizona Business One Stop process makes it easy to plan, start and grow a business in the state. Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Administration today launched Arizona Business One Stop, an easily accessible online location for small businesses and entrepreneurs to plan, start, and grow their business in Arizona.
Kathy Hoffman concedes in Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction race – The Center Square
Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman conceded in the race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday morning. Hoffman trailed Republican Tom Horne by 8,718 votes as of Thursday morning. Horne was leading the race 50.2% to 49.8%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. Here is the concession...
Tight elections for attorney general, schools superintendent could trigger automatic recounts – Cronkite News
Arizona voters may find recounted election results for two statewide elections in their stockings this Christmas. The races for attorney general and superintendent of public instruction are coming down to the wire and could be heading for an automatic recount. A recount is triggered when the margin between two candidates or propositions is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total number of votes cast.
