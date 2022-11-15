Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines located in the historical Cherry Creek Mining District on the Verde Ranger District

Read full article on original website
Beware of Fake Jewelry in Exchange for Gas Money – Prescott Valley Police Department
Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward in the past two weeks and have reported:. • They had given gas money to people hanging out...
Laurin Custis Named Yavapai County Elections Director by Board of Supervisors
At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting, on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator for Voter Registration and Early Voting in Yavapai County since 2015....
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary is this Sunday at Yavapai College
Yavapai College Film and Media Arts is presenting a free screening of the new documentary, “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Building 19 on the YC Prescott campus. The film, directed by John de Graf, chronicles the life and legacy of...
Annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights to Return to Prescott and Clarkdale
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has partnered with Yavapai College to bring the annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights back to in-person events. Two events will provide opportunities for local students, their families, and educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022
The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 – 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division WILL NOT BE collecting residential or commercial routes on Thursday...
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation 2022 Christmas Drive
As we fly into the holiday season, the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation seeks the community’s help in kicking off their annual Christmas Drive, which is set to benefit local foster youth. Donation boxes are now at businesses across the Tri-City area and will be available for gift collection through the 16th of December.
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
