Max Martin’s music is unstoppable. An entire page in & Juliet’s Playbill—a jukebox musical assembled from the Swedish producer’s catalogue, opening on Broadway tonight following a buzzy UK premiere—lists his dozens of Hot 100 hits; to include them all in a single show would likely average a five hour runtime. That same bit of clever historical promo also calls him, “basically the Shakespeare of pop music.” Whether that’s true, or maybe rather, in which way it might be true, is a question for another time, but the two men have masterminded our contemporary lexicon with hits as pervasive and influential as “Hamlet” and “Oops!...I Did It Again.”

7 HOURS AGO