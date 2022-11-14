ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Emmy Winner Jodie Comer, Finds Broadway Home and Dates

‍Prima Facie has found its home and performance schedule—and plans to make an impact on youth when it opens next year. The Suzie Miller play will begin previews April 11, 2023, at the Golden Theatre, with an opening night set for April 23. As previously announced, Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will star in the limited engagement.
Tokyo Court Orders ‘Fast Movies’ Pair to Pay $3.5 Million in Damages

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a pair convicted of uploading so-called ‘fast movies’ to YouTube without permission to pay JPY500 million ($3.5 million) to 13 film production companies. The victorious plaintiffs include major producers and distributors Toho, Toei and Shochiku.    The fine was a first for this type of offense. The two defendants, an unnamed man and a woman, had already received suspended sentences for copyright violations earlier this month.   The film companies filed their civil suit against the pair in May, charging that, together with one other male not named in the suit, they made 10-minute versions of copyrighted films...
A Gripping, Uncompromising DOWNSTATE — Review

There are no easy answers, or even easy questions, in Bruce Norris’ Downstate, which just had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons. Though it deals with matters of shame and guilt, of forgiveness and repentance, of child abusers and their victims, there are no simple dialectics. A play which tries to place those themes on a balance of right and wrong would be compelling enough, but Norris’ refusal to simplify creates a gripping look at a sad state of affairs that is as dry-eyed as it is tough-stomached.
& JULIET Is All Fun — Review

Max Martin’s music is unstoppable. An entire page in & Juliet’s Playbill—a jukebox musical assembled from the Swedish producer’s catalogue, opening on Broadway tonight following a buzzy UK premiere—lists his dozens of Hot 100 hits; to include them all in a single show would likely average a five hour runtime. That same bit of clever historical promo also calls him, “basically the Shakespeare of pop music.” Whether that’s true, or maybe rather, in which way it might be true, is a question for another time, but the two men have masterminded our contemporary lexicon with hits as pervasive and influential as “Hamlet” and “Oops!...I Did It Again.”

