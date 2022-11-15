ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Chelsea touted as next destination for Cristiano Ronaldo

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
What the papers say

Manchester United are considering tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract in January after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan, reports the Telegraph. And the Express says the 37-year-old could end up at Chelsea.

The Sun says the Red Devils and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukraine international impressed in the Champions League with three goals in the group stages. The paper adds that United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on the forward since the Dutchman was in the dugout at Ajax.

The Express, which cites Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says Liverpool want to sign Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro. But the Reds may face competition for the 19-year-old from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Italy’s Calciomercato says Roma are open to offers for the 25-year-old England striker.

Marcus Thuram: Tottenham have sent scouts to check out the France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward, 25, according to 90min.

Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd stay looks to be coming to an end?

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United could be coming to an imminent end with the Red Devils poised to take action in the wake of his interview criticising the club.
Manchester United start 'appropriate steps' after Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have "initiated appropriate steps" following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan which has left his future at the club in doubt.
Senegal struggling to replace 'big loss' Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him.
Harry Kane relishing World Cup challenge as history beckons

Harry Kane insists he is ready for the challenge of leading England to World Cup glory – a feat which could land him a second Golden Boot in the process.
Gareth Southgate confirms England to take the knee at World Cup in Qatar

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England will take the knee at the World Cup in Qatar.
Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout

Sam Kerr's first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women's Super League table.
