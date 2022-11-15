ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Thousands gather to honor UVA shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday for the victims of the shooting that claimed three lives and injured two others last weekend. The families of Devin Chandler, Laval Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry walked into an arena surrounded by more than 9,000 people who went to honor their loved ones.
WATCH: UVA memorial held to honor victims of bus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia invited the public to join a memorial service Saturday afternoon in John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the November 13 bus shooting that left three dead and two others injured. The event was streamed on WDBJ7.com and on our...
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On a day filled with plenty of emotion before either team took the field, the Hokies went on to defeat Liberty, 23-22. Saturday’s thoughts belonged to solidarity with the UVA community after the November 13 shooting that left three football players dead and two other people injured.
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
No. 16 Virginia men’s basketball upsets No. 5 Baylor, 86-79

LAS VEGAS (WDBJ) - The No. 16 Wahoos men’s basketball team put up the upset on Friday, defeating No. 5 Baylor 86-79. Reece Beekman tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The University of Virginia advances to the Main Event Championship on Sunday against the winner of...
Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.
Iron & Ale welcomes customers back after deadly shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Iron & Ale is back open after holding a memorial Friday for Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners who was killed in a shooting at the restaurant last week. As of Saturday, the restaurant has re-opened. In a statement, Iron & Ale said...
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Southern Miss, 76-72

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames men’s basketball team lost a tight one Friday night, falling to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 76-72. Darius McGhee put up 29 points, while Brody Peebles added 24. Liberty goes on to face Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to a hospital in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Police said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back. Wednesday, another shooting sent two people to a hospital. Police...
Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon. Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported stolen November 6. The image below is of a vehicle of the same model.
Lynchburg Police address recent string of violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police held a news conference Friday afternoon. The news conference is available to watch here in this story and on WDBJ7 FB. City Manager Wynter C. Benda and Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema addressed recent violent crime in the City of Lynchburg. A string of...
Traffic resumes along I-81 after fatal crash in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: All of I-81 is back to normal traffic flow, according to VDOT. EARLIER STORY: One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was headed...
Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
Here’s how to take advantage of seasonal work

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seasonal work is temporary employment that recurs around the same time every year. Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works Outreach Coordinator, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about seasonal jobs and the benefits they offer. One benefit to a seasonal job is that it provides...
