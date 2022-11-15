CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.

