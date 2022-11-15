ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Rescue Mission sees rise in people seeking service, needs more donations

By Nic Garcia via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sV68f_0jB7kcKL00

Donations are down but the need is up. The Fresno Rescue Mission is in need of donations.

"We have seen a drop in donations. What's important to us is that drop doesn't cause us to stop giving the services," said Priscilla Robbins, Chief Ministry Officer for the Fresno Rescue Mission.

She says they're seeing more people coming to the Rescue Mission for services.

This week, it began opening its warming shelter as temperatures dip to near-freezing.

The cold weather can be deadly for those staying outside for prolonged periods of time.

There's also been a rise in people seeking hot meals.

"Not everybody who comes into our kitchen for dinner is actually homeless. We have many families who -- they're not able to stretch their money for the entire month because of the cost," said Robbins.

Many families are having a hard time with record-high inflation, high gas prices, and they're also feeling the crushing cost of groceries at the check stand.

"This is very important to people who are trying to better themselves. I'm a single mom of four kids," said Her Vang.

She says she lost her home earlier this year -- and is thankful for the kindness of the workers and volunteers at the Fresno Rescue Mission.

Donated canned goods and frozen meats help keep daily meals like this going.

Making sure the food is tasty, nutritious, and brings warmth to those needing help.

To find out how you can help, click here .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event

VISALIA – As Visalia Unified School District continues to expand its new motto of “One Visalia Connected,” and having its students give back to the community, Sequoia High School hosted a community food distribution event. On Nov. 16, Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) Sequoia High School partnered...
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds

Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment

TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy