Golden State Warriors Make A Shocking Roster Move
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that James Wiseman will be assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s message to Klay Thompson amid disastrous slump
Klay Thompson, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, has posted career-lows in both field-goal and three-point percentage en route to being one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA thus far. And the Golden State Warriors have struggled to the tune of a 6-9 record as a result.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN
Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'
Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr gives surprising response when discussing state of the Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN, "We're in the final stages" of the Warriors' dynasty. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year, maybe next year is the last year," Kerr said. Golden State (6-8, 11th in Western Conference) does not look like...
ng-sportingnews.com
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker trash talk, revisited: Connection between Warriors, Suns guards extends beyond chatter about 'four rings'
On Oct. 25, Warriors fans witnessed one of the rarest sights in basketball history: an angry Klay Thompson. During the second half of an early-season contest between Golden State and Phoenix, Thompson got into a heated verbal altercation with Devin Booker, leading to the first ejection of Thompson's career. The...
The Ringer
Seven NBA Observations on the Warriors’ Window, OKC’s Outlier, and More
With the first full month of the 2022-23 NBA regular season almost in the books, here are seven observations about the teams in need of big changes already, All-Star candidates, and more:. 1. Has the Window Closed on the Golden State Warriors?. The Warriors are 6-8. Their defense stinks. The...
‘Just 90 percent of that’: Klay Thompson reveals lofty 2019 goal amid slow start for Warriors
Klay Thompson’s ramp up toward his typical level of playing time is over. He’s averaged just over 32 minutes in the Golden State Warriors’ last seven games, just a couple less than the 32-year-old got in 2018-19 before injuries took away two-and-half seasons of his prime. Thompson...
Ramona Shelburne on Klay Thompson feature, Warriors' two-timeline approach
ESPN NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne joined 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” Thursday to peel back the curtain on her insightful Klay Thompson feature and give her thoughts on the Warriors’ two-timeline approach.
NBC Miami
Klay Thompson Admits He'll Never Return to Peak 2019 Version of Himself
Klay admits he'll never return to 2019 version of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everyone watching Klay Thompson play basketball during the 2018-19 season and into the NBA playoffs knew he was in the best stretch of his career. The Warriors guard was in his prime, and when...
Georgia Tech blows out poor-shooting Northern Illinois
Ja’Von Franklin had a double-double and Georgia Tech beat visiting Northern Illinois 68-50 on Thursday in Atlanta, giving the Yellow
