San Antonio, TX

Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record

When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'

Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker trash talk, revisited: Connection between Warriors, Suns guards extends beyond chatter about 'four rings'

On Oct. 25, Warriors fans witnessed one of the rarest sights in basketball history: an angry Klay Thompson. During the second half of an early-season contest between Golden State and Phoenix, Thompson got into a heated verbal altercation with Devin Booker, leading to the first ejection of Thompson's career. The...
Klay Thompson Admits He'll Never Return to Peak 2019 Version of Himself

Klay admits he'll never return to 2019 version of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everyone watching Klay Thompson play basketball during the 2018-19 season and into the NBA playoffs knew he was in the best stretch of his career. The Warriors guard was in his prime, and when...

