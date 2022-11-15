Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
NME
Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album
DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
NME
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
NME
Bob Dylan announces ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set
The 17th volume of Bob Dylan‘s long-running Bootleg Series will focus on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Set to arrive on January 27, ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.
NME
R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28
R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed. The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.
NME
Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”
Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
NME
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
NME
Reintroducing VERY Festival, Bangkok’s three-day celebration of indie, rock and pop
The international touring circuit has finally sprung back to life in Asia after years of silence. Artists big and small are not only staging their own headline concerts, but also eagerly joining festival bills to create joyful experiences for music fans of all stripes. Creating sweet lasting memories – that’s...
Martha Stewart Shared Where She Came Up With Her New Holiday Decor, And The Response Was Hilarious
I seriously was not expecting her to say the "p-word."
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet Draws Women, Younger Demos In Limited Opening – Specialty Box Office
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet-starring, edgy cannibal road trip romance Bones And All pulled in young demos (79% in the 18-34 rage) and women (54%-46% female) for an opening weekend gross of $120k, or $23.9k per screen average in five theaters. That’s respectable and in line with distributor UAR expectations although below recent debuts including Banshees of Inisherin and Tár last month and The Fabelmans last week, where PSAs all cracked $40k. “I’m hoping over the Thanksgiving period, the audience has an appetite for it,” said UAR president Erik Lomis as Bones And All is set to expands nationwide Wednesday. The film...
Marc Shaiman: ‘Some Like It Hot’ is ‘a big f–king great musical comedy’
Marc Shaiman described his new show, “Some Like It Hot,” to Page Six as “a big f–king great musical comedy.” “My Judaism overrides any ability to enjoy,” the “Hairspray” composer told us Friday night at a star-studded cocktail party celebrating the show, which is based on the 1959 Marilyn Monroe movie of the same name. “Although I shouldn’t make jokes anymore in this anti-Semitic world but I’m always just waiting for the other shoe to drop.” Despite his tempered enthusiasm, the Tony winner, 63, went on to explain that the musical comedy — co-written with longtime collaborator Scott Wittman — is “very contemporary...
NME
Enter Shikari release collaborative single with Cody Frost, ‘Bull’
Enter Shikari have shared a new single called ‘Bull’ – you can listen to it below. The song features Cody Frost and marks the band’s second collaboration of the year, following on from this summer’s ‘The Void Stares Back’ with Wargasm. “We’ve known...
NME
Vance Joy on why he once walked out of a One Direction writing session
Vance Joy has revealed that he accidentally crashed a One Direction songwriting session, describing the experience as “so awkward”. Joy — real name James Keogh— told the story during a recent interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, recalling how he’d accidentally turned up to a songwriting session with the UK boyband.
NME
Jack Antonoff calls on venues to “stop taxing” merch sales
Jack Antonoff has called on venues to “stop taxing” merchandise sales, saying it’s “literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, the Bleachers vocalist said: “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists?”
NME
Watch Jack White cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
Jack White covered Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ as his Supply Chain Issues tour touched down in Malaysia – check out footage below. Taking to the stage of 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening (November 16), White played a bluesy version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, originally taken from Nirvana’s 1993 album ‘In Utero’, alongside the usual hits from his back catalogue.
NME
Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre
Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
NME
Colchester councillor calls for Blur hometown warm-up gig
Colchester Council’s culture boss is calling on Blur to stage a warm-up gig in the city ahead of their huge Wembley reunion shows. As the Daily Gazette reports, frontman Damon Albarn grew up in Colchester and met guitarist Graham Coxon when they were both studying at The Stanway School (known then as Stanway Comprehensive).
Comments / 0