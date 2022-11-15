Health column: Quitting (or Never Starting) Smoking is the Best Way to Prevent Lung Cancer

In honor of lung cancer awareness month, let’s talk about the importance of screening! When caught at an early stage, lung cancer can often be cured with some combination of surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation.

The National Cancer Institute reports an estimated 236,740 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed so far in 2022 with a total of 130,180 deaths. In Idaho, nearly 5,000 people were diagnosed with malignant cancer of the lungs and bronchus between 2014-2018 (the latest data available). During those same five years, more than 3,000 Idahoans died from lung cancer. Rural Idahoans are more likely to die from lung cancer than people living in urban areas. One theory for this is that there is a higher smoking rate and lower screening rates in rural areas. Research by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Project Filter and other organizations estimates the highest percentage of smokers in Idaho are in Elmore and Adams Counties.

While the overall incidence of lung cancer in the U.S. has been steadily declining over the past 50 years, it is still the number one cause of cancer-related death worldwide and the second most common cancer type in men and women (following prostate and breast, respectively). While there is a small chance you can develop lung cancer having never smoked, the risk is up to 30-fold higher for cigarette smokers. This risk remains high even 25 or more years after you quit smoking.

The U.S. Preventive Task Force now recommends an annual low dose CT scan of the chest for patients from 50 to 80 years of age who have smoked for at least 20 pack-years (averaging one pack cigarettes per day for 20 years), including those who have quit within the past 15 years.

Population based studies show that doing so significantly reduces the risk of death from lung cancer. The low dose spiral CT scan can evaluate your lungs with more detail than a chest x-ray. Total radiation exposure is about 20 percent that of a traditional CT scan. If a nodule or ‘spot’ is seen in your lungs, the radiologist will give it a score based on size, appearance, and rate of growth. Options at that point could include close surveillance with follow up scans, taking a biopsy or piece of the lesion for analysis, or even going directly to surgery to remove the entire suspicious area.

Saint Alphonsus has implemented a program to facilitate screening. If you meet the above criteria, you can request to be screened by completing the online form at www.saintalphonsus.org/request-lung-screening. Please also discuss with your primary care provider. In the event you or a loved one is diagnosed with lung cancer, the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute has offices in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell ready to serve you.

Wishing you a happy and safe holiday season.

Dr. Lauren Midthun, MD is a hematologist at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute.