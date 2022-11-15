On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO