KSBW.com

Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
KSBW.com

Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over

HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands

On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
KRON4 News

Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
