Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Chicago Bears suffer 4th consecutive loss despite effort by Justin Fields against Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
Eagles come back to defeat Colts 17-16 | Watch the Live PostGame Show
Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.
Detroit Lions play best game of season to bust Giants, 31-18, for third win in a row
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Wichita Eagle
Cooper Kupp Injury: Out 8 Weeks? Who’s Rams’ ‘Next Man Up’ vs. Saints and Beyond?
For a struggling Los Angeles Rams’ offense, losing their top scoring option had the potential to be a catastrophic blow to their waning hopes for success in 2022. When wide receiver Cooper Kupp went to the locker room with a right ankle injury after getting hit in the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury.
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Left Out in the Cold’ By Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys & Giants?
The fact that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are definitively "in'' the OBJ Sweepstakes doesn't necessarily mean the Buffalo Bills are "out.''. But it does seem like a pecking order of sorts is taking shape as Odell Beckham Jr. makes arrangements to grant free agency visits to the Cowboys and the Giants first ...
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Wichita Eagle
Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants
The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
Wichita Eagle
SEC Upsets Shake up AP College Football Poll for Week 13
The top four spots—Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU—didn’t change after all the teams won, but one unranked upset shook Week 13’s Top 25 from the Associated Press. The upset was completed by unranked South Carolina as they took down former No. 5. 63–38. The Vols dropped...
Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game
In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...
Wichita Eagle
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12
Outside of Georgia, LSU and Alabama taking care of business — even though the Bulldogs would have liked a larger margin of victory over the Kentucky Wildcats — the rest of the Southeastern Conference was utter chaos. With multiple upsets, it's going to be a wild conclusion to the regular season this upcoming weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Kraken Find New Ways to Win as Seattle Becomes a Hockey Town
On a brisk Saturday night in Seattle, 67,969 college football fans jammed into Husky Stadium to watch 9-2 Washington trounce 1-10 Colorado by a score of 54-7. Four miles to the southwest, the Seattle Kraken once again sold out Climate Pledge Arena, with a capacity of 17,151 for hockey. Just like they've done for every home game of their franchise's brief existence.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday
After being listed as questionable due to hip soreness, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris's recent setback started on Friday morning. After the Sixers went through a Friday morning shootaround session ahead of their matchup...
