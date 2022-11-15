When Jamie Hayter worked herself into the Women’s World Championship picture based largely off of the love and admiration she received from fans of AEW, it felt like a big deal. Sure, Tony Khan has proven a bit more receptive of what his audience wants, as he hasn’t pulled a Vince McMahon and purposefully burrying a fan favorite like Daniel Bryant because he isn’t 6-foot tall just yet, but still, it took multiple matches for AEW’s head booker to put over The Acclaimed despite the respection they received from audiences the country over, so some had to ask: would Hayter succumb to a similar fate?

16 HOURS AGO