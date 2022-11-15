Read full article on original website
Sting and Darby Allin out lasted the J-s at AEW Full Gear
When AEW announced a match of Sting and Darby Allin versus Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh on the outside for Full Gear, it wasn’t exactly the most anticipated match on the card. Sure, any time Sting enters the ring, its a treat, as he has way fewer matches left […] The post Sting and Darby Allin out lasted the J-s at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Bautista’s Net Worth in 2022
Dave Bautista is one of the most popular wrestlers-turned-actors in Hollywood. More commonly known by his ring name “Batista”, he is most recognizable for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dax the Destroyer. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Dave Bautista’s Net Worth in 2022.
The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee haven’t been on the same page in AEW since all the way back in June, when the former seemingly turned on the latter in the Interim World Title #2 Contendership Casino Battle Royale. Fans wondered why Strickland, who had seemingly found his perfect partner in the AEW Galaxy, would turn […] The post The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamie Hayter makes championship history at AEW Full Gear
When Jamie Hayter worked herself into the Women’s World Championship picture based largely off of the love and admiration she received from fans of AEW, it felt like a big deal. Sure, Tony Khan has proven a bit more receptive of what his audience wants, as he hasn’t pulled a Vince McMahon and purposefully burrying a fan favorite like Daniel Bryant because he isn’t 6-foot tall just yet, but still, it took multiple matches for AEW’s head booker to put over The Acclaimed despite the respection they received from audiences the country over, so some had to ask: would Hayter succumb to a similar fate?
AEW’s Chris Jericho is headed to ROH Final Battle with the strap
Any time faction mates take the ring in a four-way match for a championship, it’s going to be interesting, but what happens when a four-way championship match features two members of one faction and two members of another? Well, fans of AEW found out, as Tony Khan booked a four-way match for the Ring of Honor Championship featuring former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, former ROH Champion Bryan Danielson, and current ROH Champion Chris Jericho… plus Sammy Guevara added into the mix for good measure.
Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022
Sasha Banks is a professional wrestler and actress who is currently signed with WWE as a member of the SmackDown brand. Ever since joining WWE, she has won numerous championships such as NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On top of that, she has also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as her first official acting gig outside of WWE. In this article, we will be talking about Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022.
Saraya proves she’s still a pro wrestler at AEW Full Gear
A lot has happened since the last time Saraya wrested a professional wrestling match; America has a new president, England has a new Monarch, and cryptocurrency went from a one-liner in the movie Dope, to something worthy of Super Bowls ads, to, well, sort of useless once more. The last time Saraya wrestled, she was known as Paige, and the company she works for now, AEW, didn’t even exist.
AEW’s Wardlow learned an important lesson: don’t mess with Samoa Joe
For the second time on the AEW Full Gear card, Tony Khan booked a championship match with more than two performers in the ring. That’s right, after seemingly building towards a singles bout at Full Gear between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs for weeks, things got interesting when Samoa Joe, the former’s tag team partner in WarJoe, decided to turn on his friend and lay him out after a borderline squash match against Ari Daivari. Expanding the match out to a three-way for the TNT Title, fans were eager to see a big hoss fight between three of the biggest dudes in AEW and needless to say, it did not disappoint.
AJ Styles’ Net Worth in 2022
AJ Styles is a world-renowned professional wrestler and currently one of the biggest stars of WWE. Before that, “The Phenomenal One” was formerly known as arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world outside the WWE, famous for his time in TNA, Ring of Honor and NJPW. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at AJ Styles’ net worth in 2022.
