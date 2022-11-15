ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
knowtechie.com

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get USB 3.2 – here’s why that matters

The next iPhone generation will use USB-C. Thank the European Commission for bringing the Lighting port to its long-overdue conclusion. But not every iPhone will be equal, reports mobile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Ming-Chi, a well-connected analyst with a solid track record for predicting Apple’s future moves, claims the company will...
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
CNET

What Finally Convinced Me to Ditch my Android for an iPhone

The iPhone versus Android debate rages on, and I've been caught in the middle of it for too long. For 10 long years, I've been Team Android, my most recent phone being the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But when it came time to replace my beloved Galaxy -- after months of going back and forth -- I caved and bought an iPhone 14 Pro. And, green bubbles aside, now that I'm Team Apple, I'm never going back.
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up an eSIM on an iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to be eSIM only. However, eSIM has been around since the iPhone X. If your iPhone supports eSIM, you can activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card from your carrier. You can also install multiple eSIMs on your iPhone, which is great for travelers.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday phone deals: Top early sales iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Cult of Mac

How to use the Dvorak keyboard on iPhone

The Dvorak layout is a different way of arranging the 26 letters on the keyboard. Dvorak puts all of the most common letters right on the center row for increased typing speed. It also balances the most common letters across all ten fingers for reducing strain. Physical Dvorak keyboards have been available for computers forever, but finally, you can get it on your iPhone and iPad. Now, you Dvorak aficionados can have a consistent keyboard across all of your devices.

