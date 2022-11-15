ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Qatar World Cup opening ceremony showed the BBC can do both sports and politics

Opening ceremonies to major sporting events are, in the robust opinion of a committed sports fan, a sop to the people who love the drama and spectacle of international commingling, but have little interest in the games being played. At the Olympics, they have become an enormous, gaudy art form in their own right – from the jaw-dropping show at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest to the cringe-inducing fantasia of London 2012 – but they’ve never been such a big part of World Cups. Perhaps the only lasting memory of an opening ceremony is Diana Ross missing the goal at her...
Idaho State Journal

Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Idaho State Journal

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Idaho State Journal

US defense chief: 'Tyranny and turmoil' in Russian invasion

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...

