Marquese Williams, Stone Saunders lead Bishop McDevitt past Twin Valley, into D3, 4A football final
HARRISBURG – The Bishop McDevitt football team stands exactly where everyone thought they would at this point in mid-November. The Crusaders will play for a District 3, Class 4A football championship after a dominating 47-3 semifinal victory over Twin Valley on a cold Friday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
Williams wins it for the Rams in thrilling state title game
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Just as she has all postseason, Kayden Williams found the ball when the Rams needed it most. The Sophomore delivered the game-winning goal for Central Dauphin with less than five minutes to go in their thrilling 2-1 4A state championship win over Penn Ridge High School. Senior captain Nia Chinapoo put […]
Watch: Cumberland Valley wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Cumberland Valley was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Eagles wrestlers Alex Tennis and Gabe Belga and coach Billy Chamberlain answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Lower Dauphin takes home 7th state title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown. The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner […]
Undefeated Boiling Springs stays perfect, wins state championship!
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No team in Pennsylvania could take down Boiling Springs as the Bubblers capped of a 26-0 season by defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday. Scoreless for the entire game, the Bubblers broke through late in the fourth quarter when senior Reagan Eickhoff netted the […]
‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg
When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
Susquenita girls soccer legacy run comes to an end
The Lady Hawks may be finished with their season, but it was still one for the history books. Susquenita started the season with a shutout win against Susquehanna Township, followed by its first of six losses of the season with a 4-0 loss to Red Land.
Penn State blows out Rutgers, 55-10; Scenes from the game
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals
The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
Penn State report card for Rutgers: Scarlet Knights were no match for Manny Diaz’s defense
Penn State followed up its 31-point victory at Indiana with a 30-0 shutout of a Maryland team that just pushed Ohio State to the limit. And how do you follow a shutout? You blast Rutgers 55-10 in Piscataway. It’s been a sweet November for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions and it...
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5
The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
Penn State-Rutgers wrap-up: Some Lions to know heading into the Senior Day matchup with Michigan State
Penn State’s quest for a 10-2 regular season is down to one game. Can the Lions get the job done against Michigan State at home on Saturday?. You know the names of Penn State’s most productive players on offense and defense.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
Wyomissing’s dynamic rushing attack ends historic West Perry football season in district title game
WYOMISSING — West Perry knew Saturday’s matchup would be all they could handle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
As Penn State blasts Rutgers again, Schiano spins his wheels chasing Franklin and B1G East heavyweights | Jones
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Adam Korsak set an NCAA record on Saturday for Rutgers. He’s the most impactful player on the Scarlet Knights’ roster and his value is not lost on NFL player personnel types. The Aussie import is headed for a choice possibly as early as the second day and certainly by the 5th or 6th round.
No. 11 Penn State turns on the burners for 55-10 win over Rutgers: Final updates, key stats, analysis
No. 11 Penn State once faced a 10-7 deficit to Rutgers late in the first quarter, but found its stride on both sides of the ball to roar past the Scarlet Knights with 48 unanswered points in a 55-10 road win. The Nittany Lions defense scored twice on fumble return touchdowns, and freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return to spark the win.
