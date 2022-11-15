ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27 News

Williams wins it for the Rams in thrilling state title game

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Just as she has all postseason, Kayden Williams found the ball when the Rams needed it most. The Sophomore delivered the game-winning goal for Central Dauphin with less than five minutes to go in their thrilling 2-1 4A state championship win over Penn Ridge High School. Senior captain Nia Chinapoo put […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry football advances to District championship game

Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin takes home 7th state title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown. The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg

When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State blows out Rutgers, 55-10; Scenes from the game

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals

The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5

The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
GREENWOOD, SC
PennLive.com

No. 11 Penn State turns on the burners for 55-10 win over Rutgers: Final updates, key stats, analysis

No. 11 Penn State once faced a 10-7 deficit to Rutgers late in the first quarter, but found its stride on both sides of the ball to roar past the Scarlet Knights with 48 unanswered points in a 55-10 road win. The Nittany Lions defense scored twice on fumble return touchdowns, and freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return to spark the win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

