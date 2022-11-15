ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
WOWK

Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with...
WOWK

UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan, the head...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WOWK

Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan’s incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday’s snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against...
WOWK

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
WOWK

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
WOWK

UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
WOWK

Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up Sunday to elect members of Parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation’s development. The main contestants in Sunday’s election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

