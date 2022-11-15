Read full article on original website
Related
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
WOWK
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with...
WOWK
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan, the head...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Best News From Prosecutors After Apartment Raid: 'Criminal Charges Are Not Coming'
Rudy Giuliani just discovered that he will not face criminal charges over foreign lobbying, 18 months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and law office and took 16 electronic devices, including his cellphone and a computer belonging to his longtime assistant Jo Ann Zafonte. Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face...
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump convicted of illegally funneling Russian cash to Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Sen. Rand Paul R-Ky., was convicted Thursday of illegally helping a Russian businessman contribute to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Jesse Benton "was convicted of conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign...
WOWK
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan’s incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday’s snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against...
WOWK
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
MAGA Supporter Charged For Alleged Threat To Kill FBI Agent
When the FBI showed up at the door of his North Carolina home last month, Williams told one of the agents, “I’m going to take you out,” the complaint states.
WOWK
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
WOWK
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
WOWK
Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up Sunday to elect members of Parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation’s development. The main contestants in Sunday’s election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Comments / 0