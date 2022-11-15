ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of...
cbs17

Where’s Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Russia’s top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin,...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
cbs17

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia’s far east

MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of...
cbs17

War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict...
cbs17

Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first...
cbs17

Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal’s elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal’s parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in at...

