Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race. Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheng Thao takes the lead in Oakland Mayoral race, race still too close to call
OAKLAND calif., - Oakland city councilmember Sheng Thao could very well be the next mayor of Oakland. The latest tally of votes gives her more than 50 percent support. City councilmember Loren Taylor, who had been leading until now, released a lengthy statement Saturday morning stating that there are still thousands of votes left to count.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigating freeway shooting on Bay Bridge near Treasure Island
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on the Bay Bridge Friday night. The shooting was reported in the westbound direction near Treasure Island at around 10:23 p.m. The left lanes were blocked. CHP said at least one person was injured from flying debris in connection...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Central Subway set to debut on Saturday
The long-awaited San Francisco Central Subway expansion project is set to debut Saturday. Service will start as weekends only before full service begins in the new year. The line extension runs from 4th and Brannan Streets, north to Chinatown.
KTVU FOX 2
Pet adoption Holiday Windows display returns to San Francisco's Union Square Macy's
SAN FRANCISCO - The holiday spirit is taking hold of San Francisco. In Union Square, a sure sign of the holidays was unveiled on Friday. The return of the Holiday Windows at Macy's on Union Square, features some of the cutest holiday helpers you've ever seen; kittens and puppies. The furry friends were gone for the two years of the pandemic.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police: Woman dies after being ejected from car
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a woman died Friday night after she was ejected from the car she was driving. Officers said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. The woman was driving a Mercedes SUV at a high...
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
KTVU FOX 2
Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources. The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28...
KTVU FOX 2
SF's Central Subway now open for weekend travel; Chinatown station debuts
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Chinatown now has a subway station. The long awaited debut happened Saturday morning during a ceremony starting with a prayer to bless the new stop: Chinatown Rose Pak Station. It honors the woman, well known for her activism making Chinatown what it is today. According...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate shootings shut down Interstate 80: CHP
Two separate shootings on Interstate 80 shut down Friday night traffic, California Highway Patrol said. The first happened westbound near the Bay Bridge and the second happened eastbound I-80 near the Berkeley curve, investigators said.
KTVU FOX 2
SF's Muni Central Subway service between Chinatown and SoMa starts this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The long-awaited debut of the Central Subway is set for Saturday morning with Muni Metro trains connecting South of Market to Chinatown in San Francisco. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s 1.7-mile extension has taken more than a decade to construct, consisting of blocked streets, noise, dust,...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford researchers launch first study on long-COVID treatment with Pfizer's Paxlovid
STANFORD - Researchers at Stanford University are launching a new study to see whether Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which is approved to treat COVID-19, might also be an effective cure for so-called "long COVID" that causes suffering in patients long after their initial SARS-CoV2 infection. More than 98 million Americans...
KTVU FOX 2
Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford fencing builds a quiet west coast dynasty
Stanford's Fencing program is a west coast power house athletically and academically. The team's long time coach, is also one of the dew women in the county who coach male athletes.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland youth football players overcoming adversity
A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season. Next month they're headed to the national championships next month in Florida. Team members of the Oakland Dynamites say they have dealt with the trauma of gun violence. Now they have an opportunity to experience something beyond Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Thanksgiving travel expected to be at pre-pandemic volume
SAN FRANCISCO - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and a lot of people are getting started on their holiday travel plans. Airports are expected to be busy this holiday season, as travel bounces back from the pandemic. Ermias Kebreab and his children were at SFO Friday afternoon to...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland youth football team triumphs over adversity and gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season and is heading to national championships next month in Florida. Their coach said it's not only their talents on the field that makes them successful, it's their grit in the face of adversity. He said...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch fast-food manager speaks out after losing eye while defending special-needs teen
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An Antioch fast-food restaurant manager said Thursday that she felt compelled to help a special-needs teen being bullied, even as doing so cost her an eye. Surveillance video shows a man punching Bianca Palomera, 19, after she told him to stop harassing the teenage boy inside a Habit Burger restaurant.
Comments / 0