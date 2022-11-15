ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Sheng Thao takes the lead in Oakland Mayoral race, race still too close to call

OAKLAND calif., - Oakland city councilmember Sheng Thao could very well be the next mayor of Oakland. The latest tally of votes gives her more than 50 percent support. City councilmember Loren Taylor, who had been leading until now, released a lengthy statement Saturday morning stating that there are still thousands of votes left to count.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigating freeway shooting on Bay Bridge near Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on the Bay Bridge Friday night. The shooting was reported in the westbound direction near Treasure Island at around 10:23 p.m. The left lanes were blocked. CHP said at least one person was injured from flying debris in connection...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police: Woman dies after being ejected from car

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a woman died Friday night after she was ejected from the car she was driving. Officers said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. The woman was driving a Mercedes SUV at a high...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources. The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two separate shootings shut down Interstate 80: CHP

Two separate shootings on Interstate 80 shut down Friday night traffic, California Highway Patrol said. The first happened westbound near the Bay Bridge and the second happened eastbound I-80 near the Berkeley curve, investigators said.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland youth football players overcoming adversity

A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season. Next month they're headed to the national championships next month in Florida. Team members of the Oakland Dynamites say they have dealt with the trauma of gun violence. Now they have an opportunity to experience something beyond Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thanksgiving travel expected to be at pre-pandemic volume

SAN FRANCISCO - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and a lot of people are getting started on their holiday travel plans. Airports are expected to be busy this holiday season, as travel bounces back from the pandemic. Ermias Kebreab and his children were at SFO Friday afternoon to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland youth football team triumphs over adversity and gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season and is heading to national championships next month in Florida. Their coach said it's not only their talents on the field that makes them successful, it's their grit in the face of adversity. He said...
OAKLAND, CA

